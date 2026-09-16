Can Trey Augustine Follow Osgood’s Legacy with Red Wings?
The Detroit Red Wings have high expectations for their top goalie prospect, Trey Augustine.
Augustine is the most exciting goaltender that the team has had in a long time. Listed as 6'1 and 185 pounds, Augustine has an excellent technical foundation and incredible net awareness.
Augustine Has a Tough Act to Follow From Red Wings Legend
The 21-year-old is a product of the Michigan State Spartans, which has an impeccable sports program. Many great athletes have come from that institution. Augustine earned numerous honors and accolades during his junior season with the Spartans, such as the Mike Richter Award as the top goaltender in Division I.
He led the Big Ten conference in wins and save percentage. All of this sounds amazing. Now, can he bring this same focus and intensity at the big-league level? Another goaltender who played for the Red Wings and knows a lot about wins and is efficient at making saves. His name is Chris Osgood.
Osgood played 14 of his 18 seasons with the Red Wings. Won a career-high 39 games with a .911 save percentage during the 1995-96 season, the same season they won the Presidents' Cup. From 1995 through 2000, Osgood looked absolutely invincible at the net, and he was a tough competitor as well.
In the playoffs, he was consistent and fearless. In the playoffs, there is pressure, and Osgood always managed to stay steady and answer any challenge. Through 129 career playoff games, Osgood posted a 74-49 record with 15 shutouts and a .916 save percentage. He's one of the best to ever do it in the Stanley Cup Playoffs from a goaltender standpoint.
What Osgood did in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2008 and 2009 against the Pittsburgh Penguins was unforgettable. Hockey fans fell in love with the sport because of the two series. Both series were highly competitive. Osgood made the game-saving stop as time expired in Game 6 of the 2008 Cup Finals, securing the Red Wings the Stanley Cup. Osgood finished the 2008 postseason with a 14-4 record at the age of 35.
If Augustine wants to be the next big thing for the Red Wings, this is the kind of goaltender he needs to try to eclipse. The Red Wings haven't had a goaltender of this magnitude since Osgood.
Augustine can play in the league for a long time. The difference between Osgood's era and the present is that there are more resources. Strength and conditioning is much better. Goaltenders are more athletic and mobile.
Augustine might be one of the biggest pieces missing for the Red Wings to finally make a playoff push. It's hard to win in hockey without a great goalie behind the net. The Red Wings selected Augustine in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft.