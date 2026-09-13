Red Wings' Trey Augustine Is Starting to Justify Detroit's Bold Goalie Bet
The Detroit Red Wings made a big decision when they decided to trade Sebastian Cossa.
When that trade was made, the expectations surrounding Trey Augustine immediately increased.
Augustine came into the summer as one of the Detroit Red Wings’ best prospects. After the Cossa trade happened, the path for Augustine to find his way to the NHL net became a lot clearer.
The door opened for Augustine to become the goaltender of the future. His first performance to kick off the 2026 season didn’t disappoint.
Augustine helped Detroit take the win over the Dallas Stars with a score of 4-3 in a shootout during the opening game of the 2026 NHL Prospect Tournament.
Augustine shutout the Stars through an eight-round shootout before Kienan Draper finally found a way to score and take the win.
For Augustine, though, this was the beginning of a season where Detroit will be looking to see if their big gamble in the net will pay off.
Red Wings Are Confident
Detroit didn’t trade Cossa because they were giving up on young goaltenders, in fact, they were placing a lot of faith in a youngster.
The team sent Cossa to the Utah Mammoth during the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft in return for the No. 23 overall selection. Detroit used that pick on forward J.P. Hurlbert.
Cossa was already a budding star. He was the No. 15 pick in the 2021 Draft and had already had two AHL All-Star seasons.
Yzerman talked about the trade with NHL.com, “We wouldn’t have traded Sebastian had we not been comfortable with the depth that we have in goal.”
That says a lot about Augustine.
NHL.com ranks him as Detroit’s No. 1 prospect.
Augustine Earned the Opportunity
The conversation surrounding Augustine isn’t just about upside. He already has a pretty impressive resume.
He finished his collegiate career with a 66-25-7 record, a .922 save percentage, and nine shutouts over 99 appearances. He was the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year for both of his final seasons. As a junior last year, he went 24-9-1 with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.
Then, if you look at his international stats, things get even better.
Augustine helped the United States win two consecutive World Junior Championship gold medals in 2024 and 2025. He has already proven he can perform in high-pressure situations.
Augustine signed a three-year entry-level contract in March and got his first experience with professional-level hockey at Grand Rapids late last season.
It wasn’t perfect.
He went 0-2-0 with a 3.39 goals-against average and .878 save percentage in two appearances.
Let’s not let two games define a 21-year-old goaltender.
Augustine Doesn’t Need Rushed
One good thing that is on the side of Augustine and the Red Wings is that he doesn’t have to be rushed. The team doesn’t need him on the NHL ice immediately.
John Gibson and Daniil Tarasov are holding down the NHL tandem.
Augustine’s immediate challenge will be competing with Michal Postava for playing time in Grand Rapids. The projection for Augustine to hit the NHL isn’t until 2028-29, so he can take his time and get adjusted to the demands of professional hockey.
The Red Wings made a bet that their depth at goaltending was enough. That’s what the team needs from him: proof that their bet was justified.
Saturday was one small step toward that goal.
Cossa is gone; Augustine is Detroit’s top-ranked prospect. His first full season as a professional is about to start.
The Red Wings made their decision. Now Augustine gets to prove whether they picked the right goaltender to put their faith in.