Christopher Illitch Sheds Light on Potential Timeline Surrounding Red Wings GM Hunt

The hunt for a new Detroit Red Wings General Manager, originally announced in mid-July due to the transition surrounding Steve Yzerman, has lingered on.

The Red Wings had originally hoped to have a new GM/Yzerman’s successor active and in place come Sept. 7’s Labor Day; however, Governor and CEO Christopher "Chris" Ilitch recently revealed to select media a potential clarification on the front office’s timeline.

Illitch said it could take the full season before a new Detroit General Manager is announced.

"I am seeking a president of hockey operations," Ilitch said, per Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press. "I will leave it up to that individual once they're on board as to whether and when they would like to, if they'd like to, add a general manager and when they may like to do that.

"This search could end soon, during this season. It could be at the end of the season. I'll make the hire when I find the right person. It's just too important for this organization."

Shawn Horcoff to Continue in Interim GM Role for Red Wings

With this possible timeline in mind, Assistant GM Shawn Horcoff will be continuing in his role as Interim General Manager for Detroit.

It is expected and logical to assume that he will continue to serve in this capacity until a new GM is announced.

Horcoff is currently handling day-to-day responsibilities for the Red Wings.

Detroit Red Wings, left wing, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This includes ongoing discussions surrounding keeping restricted free agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

“We’ve spent a lot of time with Simon developing him, and I think he’s a big part of our core here moving forward, so I’m going to continue to try to get him signed and add him back into the lineup,” Horcoff previously stated while clarifying he’s in constant contact with Edvinsson’s agency.

Horcoff was originally named the Red Wings Assistant General Manager and the fifth General Manager of the Grand Rapids Griffins (Red Wings' AHL affiliate) on Feb. 4, 2022, after former GM Pat Verbeek's departure.

He's previously worked alongside Yzerman on all hockey operations matters for the Red Wings, which followed a 1,008-game NHL career.

TurnkeyZRG is the external search firm assisting the Red Wings in their ongoing hunt that his lingered into the ongoing League season. The firm previously assisted the Vegas Golden Knights in their hiring of then-Team President Kerry Bubolz.

Illitch’s latest timeline clarification comes as Detroit sits at the very bottom of the Atlantic Division with six points across a 2-3-2 overall record.

The Red Wings next see action on Oct. 17 against the San Jose Sharks.