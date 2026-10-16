Red Wings Continue Work to Keep Holdout Star Simon Edvinsson

The Detroit Red Wings are working to keep restricted free agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

Edvinsson returned to Sweden to practice with his former junior team, Frolunda, after having reported to Red Wings training camp without a contract. Edvinsson reportedly preferred a trade from the team, but has since returned to North America to continue training.

Per NHL.com, Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff made it clear what he wants to do next with the young star.

"I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson,” Horcoff has said. "I want to keep him ... [A trade is] not something I’m entertaining. We want to sign Simon and hopefully get that done."

Edvinsson did not play in any intra-squad scrimmages or preseason games. Horcoff said that he's constant contact with Edvinsson's agency. but it hasn't yielded a deal yet with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Why Do the Red Wings Want to Keep Simon Edvinsson?

Edvinsson — who stands at 6'6", weighing 222 pounds — was originally selected by the Red Wings with the No. 6 pick of the 2021 NHL Draft and has since posted 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) in 175 games for Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Horcoff has also said that Edvinsson represents a key part of the future for the franchise.

"He's a big part of our future," Horcoff said. "We’ve spent a lot of time with Simon developing him, and I think he’s a big part of our core here moving forward, so I’m going to continue to try to get him signed and add him back into the lineup."

With the Red Wings, Edvinsson has an average TOI per game of 21:10. The Red Wings need a player of his talent on the blue line if they hope to get things pointed in the right direction after a slow start to the season.

Horcoff stated he's open to anything in terms of what type of contract it would take to keep Edvinsson.

"I think Simon is someone that’s very hard to come by. We’ve spent a lot of time developing him. We drafted him. And again, he’s a player that we value here, that I value especially, and I know everyone in that locker room does as well .... when you’re trying to sign a player, you have to be open-minded to kind of all options, and we certainly are," Horcoff said.