Curtis Joseph surrendered two goals over his final two playoff appearances with the Detroit Red Wings in 2004. Somehow, neither performance was good enough to earn a victory.

The Calgary Flames eliminated the Red Wings with consecutive 1-0 shutouts, ending Joseph's pursuit of an elusive Stanley Cup.

Those two games encapsulate one of the fundamental flaws in evaluating his Hockey Hall of Fame candidacy. Joseph could deliver an exceptional performance and still find himself on the losing end because of circumstances beyond his control.

More than 17 years after his final NHL appearance, one of hockey's most accomplished goaltenders remains outside Cooperstown's hockey equivalent in Toronto.

Joseph's Detroit Tenure Deserves Greater Appreciation

When Joseph signed with the defending Stanley Cup champions in July 2002, expectations were understandably enormous. He was replacing Dominik Hasek, who had announced his retirement following the Red Wings' championship.

Joseph won 34 games during his first season in Hockeytown, but the Red Wings suffered a first-round sweep against the Anaheim Mighty Ducks, losing all four contests by a single goal.

His second campaign brought further adversity. Hasek's return created a crowded crease, along with Manny Legace. Nevertheless, Joseph reclaimed his position during the 2004 postseason, finishing with a sparkling 1.39 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.

Joseph accumulated 50 victories and seven shutouts in 92 regular-season appearances with the Red Wings. His abbreviated tenure deserves to be remembered for more than the Red Wings' premature playoff exits.

The Numbers Make a Convincing Case

Joseph's credentials extend beyond his time in Michigan. The undrafted netminder finished his 19-season career with 454 victories, 51 shutouts, a 2.79 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage across 943 appearances. He also became the first goaltender to win at least 30 games in a season with five different franchises.

Joseph also helped Edmonton upset heavily favored Dallas and Colorado in consecutive postseasons before guiding the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Eastern Conference Final twice. He was also a three-time Vezina finalist and had a career .917 save percentage in the postseason.

His resume includes Olympic gold with Canada in 2002 and in 2000, he won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. Furthermore, Joseph's victory total exceeds those of Hall of Famers Terry Sawchuk (445), Jacques Plante (437), Tony Esposito (423), Glenn Hall (407) and Grant Fuhr (403).

Career victories alone shouldn't guarantee induction, just as the absence of a championship shouldn't preclude it. Joseph spent nearly two decades giving teams a chance to win, frequently elevating rosters that depended heavily on his brilliance.

The Red Wings' 2004 elimination offers perhaps the strongest illustration of why his candidacy deserves reconsideration. How much more could anyone reasonably have demanded from the man standing in the crease?