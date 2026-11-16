Daniil Tarasov Explains Why Red Wings Looked Different in Rematch

Daniil Tarasov saved the day for the Detroit Red Wings as the team avenged their last defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning, which they lost 4-2.

This time, the Red Wings shut out the Lightning in a 2-0 victory. It's the best performance of the season for the goalie.

Every Puck Was A Big Deal for Tarasov

Detroit Red Wings goalie Daniil Tarasov Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit might want to give Tarasov a big hug. The backup goalie was resilient and super locked in against the Lightning.

"I feel pretty good," Tarasov said. "We needed this win and kind of like the tough road trip, and we ended up really strong against a really good opponent. It got, like, some boost in our confidence."

Tarasov is the newcomer for the Red Wings. Although he accepts that he's new, he doesn't let that distract him from playing his game. He doesn't dwell on it.

"It's like a new team and stuff like that, but I'm just trying to focus on my game, just making the saves, making the guys' lives easy, and also they're doing the same, like working hard in front of me, like blocking a lot of shots, like some rebounds. It's just huge for the entire team."

Red Wings made sure not to take their foot off the gas. It's a lesson they learned from their previous games where they had trouble closing.

"Really good structure and getting our spots, like, didn't give them much, and they just shoot it from outside our box, and we've been like the symbol, just waiting when they make a mistake and just denied it," Tarasov said.

Tarasov never takes the full credit. He wouldn't have a strong performance without his teammates. Confidence is something that the team will have to grow in each game as the season goes on.

"All of the guys are working their butts off," Tarasov said. "The last game was a tough loss. We just relied really well, like, being strong and responding from the previous night. I hope we're getting more confidence after this win."

Red Wings forwards did a good job. Red Wings capitalized on a few of Tampa's mistakes. The penalty kill was impressive too. Coach Todd McLellan is proud of what he saw from his goalie, and he continues to learn about him and his game.

"Just learning about him and how he works at his craft," McLellan said. "He's real coachable. He's real competitive in practice. He works really hard. Every puck is important to him. There's nothing lazy about rebounds or anything like that."

We still need to see more offensive vision from the entire team. Lucas Raymond brought that into the game. However, we need to see the other guys take advantage and put more goals on the net.

It's been a long road trip for the Red Wings. The team has been on the road a lot for the last 20 days. Returning home is something they are looking forward to.

The Red Wings will start a three-game homestand, beginning with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.