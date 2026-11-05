Red Wings' Daniil Tarasov Has a Golden Opportunity Amid Goalie Concerns

While there are many positives to report about the Detroit Red Wings early in the season, they have struggled to find consistency in the net. Now, goaltender John Gibson has been injured again, and that creates an opportunity for Daniil Tarasov to take on a bigger role.

There’s been plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Red Wings both on and off the ice. Unfortunately, the goaltending situation has become another area of concern.

Tarasov could have been handed the opportunity he’s been waiting for.

Ansar Khan, writer for MLive.com, reported that Tarasov was in the starter’s net at the Red Wings morning skate on Thursday as the team prepares to take on the Vegas Golden Nights.

Tarasov in starter’s net at #RedWings morning skate before hosting Vegas at 7 on @WatchDSN pic.twitter.com/Nr5cIySY0r — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) November 5, 2026

Gibson was forced to leave the game on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning after the first period with an undisclosed lower-body injury. Before his exit, he had already allowed two goals on 13 shots.

The team hasn’t said much about Gibson’s injury, but head coach Todd McLellan acknowledged after the game that Gibson’s absence could give Tarasov an opportunity.

“Anytime we’ve called his number, he’s come in and played really well. Obviously, with Gibby getting injured, and I don’t have an update on that...He’s going to get more playing time, and we’ll see where he goes with it.”

The last part of his comments seems to imply Tarasov has a chance to really make a statement.

Of course, it’s important not to read too much into it as well. McLellan isn’t promising Tarasov the starting job, but he is giving the 27-year-old a chance to show that he can continue to handle the responsibility.

Tarasov’s Been Detroit’s Reliable Option

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Daniil Tarasov Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through 11 appearances, Gibson has struggled to a 4-5-1 record with 3.46 goals-against average and just an .860 save percentage.

Certainly, that’s not the stat line Detroit would like to see from its veteran starting goaltender.

Meanwhile, every time he has been asked to step up, Tarasov has been effective.

His goals-against average is below 2.00 and his save percentage is above .920. That makes it pretty easy for McLellan to call on him any time he needs, and possibly that need is getting greater.

Gibson is established in the NHL and has proven that he can handle significant workloads. One inconsistent month isn’t going to erase any of that.

All of that said, the Red Wings can’t overlook the performances Tarasov has put up. He has earned the opportunity to see whether his strong performances can continue night after night rather than just stepping in when needed.

Now he is possibly going to get that chance.

Recalling Michal Postava

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Michal Postava Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit also made the very predictable decision to recall Michal Postava once again from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions on Wednesday. That is the second time they have done that this year.

Postava has been outstanding so far this season in the American Hockey League. He has a 5-0-0 record with a 1.20 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage.

When asked to make his first NHL start, he never blinked. He earned his first NHL victory against the Edmonton Oilers on October 26 in his NHL debut. It was especially dramatic given that it came in a shootout win. He stopped all three shootout attempts to end in a 4-3 win.

Competition is what the game is all about, and sometimes that can prove that the team has better options waiting for the opportunity.

Detroit will host the Golden Knights on Thursday evening before they head out on another road trip. Dependable goaltending is a must if they want to continue to stay competitive.

Tarasov just needs to continue to do what he’s already proven he is capable of.