Daniil Tarasov’s Historic Shutout Gives Red Wings More Than a Needed Win

Sometimes, a struggling hockey team needs more than another meeting or a different combination of players. It needs someone capable of delivering a performance that changes the atmosphere inside the dressing room.

Saturday night, Daniil Tarasov provided exactly that.

The Detroit Red Wings goaltender turned aside all 31 shots he faced in a 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, snapping Detroit's five-game losing streak while handing the Lightning their first home defeat of the season.

It was a welcome development following Thursday's collapse against the Florida Panthers, when the Red Wings squandered a 4-1 advantage in an eventual 5-4 loss.

This time, the Red Wings found themselves on the favorable side of a goaltending performance that left their opponent searching for answers.

Tarasov Steals One for the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings goalie Daniil Tarasov Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tarasov faced sustained pressure throughout the evening, including several dangerous opportunities from Tampa Bay's forwards. His most memorable save came against Jake Guentzel, when he extended his stick to deny a scoring chance that appeared destined for the net.

The Lightning controlled much of the opening period and finished with a 31-22 advantage in shots.

It was a scoreless deadlock until Lucas Raymond finally broke through at 13:12 of the second period, converting a breakaway after controlling a long pass from William Wallinder.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard added an empty-net goal with 43 seconds remaining, sealing Detroit's first victory in six games.

Historic Night Puts Tarasov in Rare Company

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Daniil Tarasov Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tarasov's performance carried additional historical significance.

As Heather Engel reported for NHL.com, he became just the fourth Red Wings goaltender since the NHL's 1967 expansion to record two shutouts within his first nine appearances with the franchise, joining Kevin Hodson, Ville Husso and Jared Coreau.

For a team still trying to establish consistency, such performances offer more than statistical encouragement.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper could do nothing but give Tarasov his props.

"I feel like their goalie stole one," Cooper told reporters.

The victory improved the Red Wings' record to 8-10-3, while Tampa Bay fell to 13-5-2.

One good night cannot erase the problems the Red Wings have encountered this season, nor does it guarantee Tarasov will provide the same level of play every time he enters the crease.

But for a team that had spent two weeks finding new ways to lose, Saturday offered something more valuable than another explanation. It offered a reason to believe the next game might be different.