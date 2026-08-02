Detroit Red Wings On SI

Red Wings Have a Dylan Larkin Problem. Justin Faulk Might Be the Answer.

The veteran defenseman could become one of Detroit's most important leaders if the Red Wings usher in a new era.

Jason Fink

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Faulk
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Faulk / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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With general manager Steve Yzerman stepping down, Patrick Kane returning to Chicago, and uncertainty surrounding captain Dylan Larkin's future, the Detroit Red Wings need stability.

Last year, head coach Todd McLellan made strides towards that stability when he named Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond permanent alternate captains.

If the Red Wings ultimately decide to honor Larkin's trade wishes and move on from him, they are going to lean on other veterans to fill the void. They'll have to look no further than Justin Faulk.

Faulk, who was acquired at the deadline this past March, was acquired to help the Red Wings get over their playoff hump. Detroit paid a steep price for him as they dealt prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov, Justin Holl, and a first-round and third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for his services.

At the time of the deal, the Red Wings were sitting pretty at 35-21-7, which was good for third in the Atlantic Division and they were holding a playoff spot. However, the Red Wings stumbled down the stretch.

The Wings went 6-10-3 over their last 19 games and the collapse cost them a playoff berth, extending their postseason drought to 10 seasons.

Faulk Has a Leadership Pedigree

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everywhere Faulk has played, he's had a leadership role. In Carolina, Faulk was named co-captain with Jordan Staal for the 2017-18 season. He also served as an alternate captain during his tenure with the Hurricanes before he was dealt to the Blues in the fall of 2019.

While in St. Louis, he served as an alternate captain for seven seasons. Faulk was the captain of Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, which saw USA fall to Canada 4-0 in the quarterfinals.

Experience, Experience, Experience.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Faulk
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Faulk / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's more to Faulk than just letters on his sweater. He plays heavy minutes against the opposition's top stars and has 1,058 career NHL games to his credit.

When Yzerman acquired him, he wasn't just looking for a dependable defenseman. He was bringing in a veteran capable of showing the Red Wings how to win while mentoring the club's young blueliners.

The Wings want Faulk to take defensemen such as Seider, Simon Edvinsson, and Albert Johansson under his wing and assist them in taking their games to the next level. The Red Wings know what Justin Faulk can do on the ice. This season, they'll find out what he can do with a locker room.

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Jason Fink
JASON FINK

Jason Fink is an NHL writer and lifelong hockey fan who fell in love with the game when he watched Wayne Gretzky’s Edmonton Oilers defeat the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1987 Stanley Cup Final. When he’s not writing, Jason enjoys spending time with his wife Michelle and their son Theo and daughter Stella. Whether he’s following the latest NHL news or cheering from the rink, his passion for the sport has been a constant throughout his life.

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