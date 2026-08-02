Red Wings Have a Dylan Larkin Problem. Justin Faulk Might Be the Answer.
With general manager Steve Yzerman stepping down, Patrick Kane returning to Chicago, and uncertainty surrounding captain Dylan Larkin's future, the Detroit Red Wings need stability.
Last year, head coach Todd McLellan made strides towards that stability when he named Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond permanent alternate captains.
If the Red Wings ultimately decide to honor Larkin's trade wishes and move on from him, they are going to lean on other veterans to fill the void. They'll have to look no further than Justin Faulk.
Faulk, who was acquired at the deadline this past March, was acquired to help the Red Wings get over their playoff hump. Detroit paid a steep price for him as they dealt prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov, Justin Holl, and a first-round and third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for his services.
At the time of the deal, the Red Wings were sitting pretty at 35-21-7, which was good for third in the Atlantic Division and they were holding a playoff spot. However, the Red Wings stumbled down the stretch.
The Wings went 6-10-3 over their last 19 games and the collapse cost them a playoff berth, extending their postseason drought to 10 seasons.
Faulk Has a Leadership Pedigree
Everywhere Faulk has played, he's had a leadership role. In Carolina, Faulk was named co-captain with Jordan Staal for the 2017-18 season. He also served as an alternate captain during his tenure with the Hurricanes before he was dealt to the Blues in the fall of 2019.
While in St. Louis, he served as an alternate captain for seven seasons. Faulk was the captain of Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, which saw USA fall to Canada 4-0 in the quarterfinals.
Experience, Experience, Experience.
There's more to Faulk than just letters on his sweater. He plays heavy minutes against the opposition's top stars and has 1,058 career NHL games to his credit.
When Yzerman acquired him, he wasn't just looking for a dependable defenseman. He was bringing in a veteran capable of showing the Red Wings how to win while mentoring the club's young blueliners.
The Wings want Faulk to take defensemen such as Seider, Simon Edvinsson, and Albert Johansson under his wing and assist them in taking their games to the next level. The Red Wings know what Justin Faulk can do on the ice. This season, they'll find out what he can do with a locker room.