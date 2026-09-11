Red Wings Strip Dylan Larkin of the “C” for 2026-27 Amidst Trade Request
After originally being named captain on Jan. 13, 2021, Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings has been stripped of his captaincy.
This development comes after the 30-year-old center requested a trade away from Detroit with a short list of teams (which were reported to be the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars) after the Red Wings' season. The Red Wings are in the midst of a leadership transition as Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman is stepping down to a senior advisor role to Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch — Shawn Horcoff is the temporary acting GM, and a trade involving Larkin has since not come to fruition.
As such, Detroit announced late morning of Sept. 11 that Larkin will, in fact, be at Detroit Red Wings training camp when it begins on Sept. 17. However, Larkin will no longer be the captain of the team.
In a statement from the Red Wings, the franchise states that the Red Wings will opt to begin their 2026-27 season without naming a captain.
"The Red Wings will begin the 2026-27 season without a captain being named," the statement read. "Any further discussions or decisions regarding this topic will be made once new hockey operations leadership is in place."
Dylan Larkin to Report to Red Wings’ Training Camp Without the “C”
Larkin, who has been the Red Wings captain since the previously mentioned year of 2021, has five years remaining on the eight-year, $69.9 million contract he signed with Detroit on March 1, 2023.
He assisted Team USA to its first Olympic gold medal in men's hockey since 1980 by playing in six games during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics — posting two goals and one assist.
Larkin grew up in Michigan, previously played for the University of Michigan Wolverines and was originally drafted by Detroit with the No. 15 overall selection. He played the entirety of his career with the Red Wings until his trade request.
The Red Wings also noted that their focus is on Larkin's current contract, but that this is a developing situation.
"Dylan is under contract as a member of the Detroit Red Wings," the team said in the statement. "Any conversations regarding his future with the club will take place privately when a new hockey operations leader has been named. As such, we will not comment any further on this matter. We look forward to seeing Dylan and the rest of his teammates at Little Caesars Arena for the start of training camp as we prepare for the upcoming season."
Larkin was the 37th captain in Detroit history, succeeding Henrik Zetterberg. The Michigan native was bestowed the honor that has since been taken from him after he became one of the youngest Red Wings to reach 100 career goals — doing so prior to turning 24.
Larkin also provided a statement, saying his future with the franchise will be further discussed upon new leadership.
"Over the past couple of weeks, Red Wings leadership and I have had several in-depth discussions," Larkin said. "I've appreciated those candid conversations and I will be at training camp with my teammates. When new leadership is in place, we'll talk further about the direction of the team. We will keep those conversations private, and I will keep my focus on the season ahead and on the guys in that room."
Larkin currently has 643 points (276 goals, 367 assists) across 808 games played.
What's Next for the Red Wings?
The Red Wings' GM hunt — which is being assisted by external search firm TurnkeyZRG — continues forward, with Jeff Greenberg of the MLB's Detroit Tigers previously removing his name from contention.
The Red Wings open the regular season against the New York Rangers on Oct. 2.