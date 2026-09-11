Dylan Larkin Saga Has Red Wings Fans Furious
It appears Detroit Red Wings fans have had just about enough with the ongoing saga surrounding Dylan Larkin.
The Red Wings announced on Sept. 11 that Larkin will be attending Detroit Training Camp following his trade request. The 30-year-old center previously requested a trade away from the Red Wings with a short list of teams (which were reported to be the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars) after Detroit's last season. A trade hasn't developed, and the Red Wings will begin training camp on Sept. 17.
Per a statement put out by Detroit, the ongoing situation with Larkin will be reassessed once new leadership comes to fruition for the Red Wings — with Shawn Horcoff currently handling day-to-day operations as Steve Yzerman steps down to a senior advisor role to Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch
The Red Wings have also opted to strip Larkin of his captaincy, stating that Detroit will begin its 2026-27 season without a captain.
These developments come as Detroit enters a rebuild after not making the playoffs in 10 years.
Larkin — who has been the Red Wings captain since Jan. 13, 2021 — has five years remaining on the eight-year, $69.9 million contract he signed with the Red Wings on March 1, 2023. He currently sits with 643 points (276 goals, 367 assists) from 808 games played in his NHL career so far.
Having grown up in Michigan, played for the University of Michigan Wolverines and having been drafted at No. 15 overall by Detroit, Red Wings fans are irate over Larkin's trade request and have reacted rather positively across social media following the announcement of the team stripping him of the "C."
Larkin said in the statement put out on Sept. 11 that while he is committed to the Red Wings' season ahead, his situation will be further discussed upon the completion of the leadership transition for Detroit.
"Over the past couple of weeks, Red Wings leadership and I have had several in-depth discussions," Larkin said in the statement. "I've appreciated those candid conversations and I will be at training camp with my teammates. When new leadership is in place, we'll talk further about the direction of the team. We will keep those conversations private, and I will keep my focus on the season ahead and on the guys in that room."
The Red Wings clarified any further comments surrounding Larkin's trade request and developing situation will not be provided at this time.
"Dylan is under contract as a member of the Detroit Red Wings," the team said in a statement. "Any conversations regarding his future with the club will take place privately when a new hockey operations leader has been named. As such, we will not comment any further on this matter. We look forward to seeing Dylan and the rest of his teammates at Little Caesars Arena for the start of training camp as we prepare for the upcoming season."
"I'm sorry but how is this not the most awkward thing in the world at training camp," another fan asked on social media.
Fans Content With Larkin No Longer Serving as Captain for Red Wings
Larkin was the 37th captain in Detroit history and succeeded Henrik Zetterberg. The Michigan native originally debuted in the 2015-16 season for the Red Wings.
"I am glad he is no longer wearing the 'C'. I started following the Red Wings right before Yzerman started playing for them. The captains then and up until Larkin, I thought were good choices. Never thought Larkin was a real leader. A good player but not captain material," someone else said.
"Wow. They actually stripped him of the captaincy. Certainly the right move; didn't think they had the balls to do it," another stated on X.
Larkin also participated in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, helping the 2026 U.S. men's Olympic team to win its first gold medal since 1980 — he played a key role defensively and on special teams in addition to logging two goals and one assist.
ESPN has reported that Minnesota has tried to acquire Larkin but an agreement has not yet been reached, with both sides having been at a stalemate this summer.
The Wild are led by Bill Guerin who is also the general manager of Team USA.
Red Wings Fans Advocate for Moritz Seider to Be Awarded Captain
With Larkin stripped of his leadership role for the first time since he was originally awarded it during the previously mentioned year of 2021, fans have since begun advocating for Moritz Seider to be given the "C" instead.
"No C No GM ….. what a time to be a wings fan," another fan said online.
Seider won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year in 2021-22 and currently has 240 points. The defenseman is about to embark on his sixth year with the Red Wings after being drafted by Detroit with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.
"The Red Wings are better with Dylan Larkin, and if he commits with a new leadership group, I would be happy," said another Detroit fan. "Also, Mo Seider is my captain even if he’s not officially one yet. Might as well make it official."
"Give the C to Mo Seider," The Detroit Times posted.
Seider, 25, was captain for Germany at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship — his name being thrown in the hat for a potential captaincy comes as the Red Wings look to open the regular season against the New York Rangers on Oct. 2.