Mickey Redmond was 23-years-old when the Detroit Red Wings acquired him from the Montreal Canadiens in January 1971. He had already won two Stanley Cups, but his greatest individual accomplishments were still ahead.

Frank Mahovlich, the man headed in the opposite direction, was an established superstar with four championships and a 49-goal season in Detroit on his resume. More than half a century later, another significant exchange between the Original Six rivals has placed the Red Wings at a familiar crossroads.

Dylan Larkin is headed to Montreal. The Red Wings are betting that the players coming back will help shape a brighter future.

A Blockbuster That Changed Two Franchises

On January 13, 1971, the Red Wings traded Mahovlich to Montreal for Redmond, Guy Charron and Bill Collins. The transaction came during a turbulent period under general manager Ned Harkness, who was reshaping a struggling roster.

Mahovlich flourished with the Canadiens, producing 41 points in 38 regular-season games before leading all 1971 playoff scorers with 14 goals and 27 points. The Canadiens won the Cup that spring and again in 1973.

The Red Wings didn't enjoy comparable team success, but Redmond became one of their most dangerous scorers. He scored 42 goals in 1971-72, followed by 52 and 51 over the next two seasons. Redmond became the franchise's first 50-goal scorer, surpassing Gordie Howe's previous team record.

The trade ultimately delivered something meaningful to both organizations.

Montreal Canadiens center Dylan Larkin Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could History Repeat Itself?

The Red Wings' latest agreement with the Canadiens involves a different collection of assets and different circumstances. The Red Wings sent Larkin and two draft picks to Montreal in exchange for Michael Hage, Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault and four picks, including two conditional first-rounders.



Hage has 26 points in 13 games at the University of Michigan this season. The 20-year-old center offers considerable promise, although comparing him directly with Redmond would be premature.

Dach provides NHL experience, while Montembeault gives the Red Wings another goaltending option. Larkin, meanwhile, joins a Montreal team positioned much closer to postseason contention.

The Mahovlich trade showed that losing an accomplished player doesn't mean losing the deal. The Red Wings received a young scorer who became part of their identity long after his playing career ended.

Whether Hage or another newcomer can leave a similar impression remains unknown. But 55 years after Redmond arrived in Hockeytown, the Red Wings are once again hoping that sending a star to Montreal brings back someone who can etch their own place in Red Wings history.



