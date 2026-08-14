Red Wings Release Themed Games, Promotional Schedule
The Detroit Red Wings have revealed their themed games and promotional schedule for the 2026-27 NHL season.
There will be three bobbleheads given away — Sergei Fedorov will have his bobblehead night on Oct. 4 against the Winnipeg Jets, with Nicklas Lidstrom (Oct. 29 vs the Chicago Blackhawks) and Scotty Bowman (Nov. 18 vs the Boston Bruins) bobbleheads also being given out. In addition, there will be a Moritz Seider giveaway against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 23 — which will be a beer stein.
Detroit previously retired Fedorov's No. 91 jersey, Lidstrom currently serves as the Red Wings' Vice President of Hockey Operations following his playing days and Bowman is known as a Detroit coaching legend.
Seider — a defenseman — is a current member of the Red Wings' roster and was originally drafted by Detroit in 2019; he's coming off recording 60 points (10 goals, 50 assists) in the 2025-26 season.
Giveaways will be given away at doors, with limited quantities available.
Military Appreciation Night is also slated for Nov. 5, when the Red Wings host the Vegas Golden Knights.
Giveaways Build On 2026-27 Schedule for Red Wings
The regular-season schedule for Detroit was previously announced on July 16, as the League expanded the regular season slate to 84 games for the entirety of the 2026-27 year.
Detroit will now be playing 28 games against Atlantic Division rivals, three games against the eight teams in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division (24 games) and two games against all 16 Western Conference foes (32 games).
Of the 42 NHL games to be played at Little Caesars Arena, 21 are also scheduled for weekends and will allow Detroit to relish the home-ice advantage in (hopefully) high-attendance scenarios.
The Red Wings are to additionally open next season with four consecutive home games — beginning against the New York Rangers on Oct. 2.
Detroit's preseason schedule begins on Sept. 21 at the Blue Jackets, and the next chance for fans to catch the Red Wings in action at Little Caesars Arena will be on Sept. 24 against Buffalo.
The 2026-27 schedule and the upcoming giveaways come after Detroit finishes last season with an 8-1 loss to the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, and as an ongoing search for a new General Manager is underway.
With all the offseason shenanigans, one thing is for certain: The Red Wings' upcoming season is going to be entertaining, both on the ice and off.