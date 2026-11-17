Per reports, the Detroit Red Wings are letting Dylan Larkin sit despite an offer from the Minnesota Wild.

The reported offer from the Wild comes as they were, in fact, a team on Larkin's rumored trade list — which apparently consisted of the Wild, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Utah, Mammoth, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Minnesota has "peddled" Danila Yurov and also offered three first-round picks in addition to veteran forward Ryan Hartman in exchange for Larkin.

Gino Hard has also posted the NHL insider Frank Seravalli had reported out the same offer from the Wild — but that the Red Wings have decided to not permit the move for Larkin.

"I think It's deeper than that, to be honest. I believe that from the ownership level on down, the Detroit Red Wings have made a determination that they are not going to make a trade with the Minnesota Wild, that they don't want to give Dylan Larkin what he wants," Servalli said on Oilers NOW.

The Wild reportedly have a lucrative offer in for Dylan Larkin, but Detroit still WON’T send him to Minnesota 😳



It’s believed Detroit has decided, from ownership on down, not to give Larkin the move he wants.



(via @frank_seravalli/@OilersNow) pic.twitter.com/INk1U1aUdR — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 17, 2026

Though Detroit is also likely seeking more of a return, the Red Wings are currently 8-10-3 with 19 points and are probably hoping for an asset to fill the vacancy in terms of goal differential.

The Red Wings had a 5-3-2 record and were a +6 in goal differential with Larkin in the lineup, but are -13 without him.

St. James also reported that Vegas and Florida were limited in their interest in Larkin, and it appears the waiting game will continue for Larkin despite the offer from the Wild becoming public.

Red Wings Let Dylan Larkin Sit

Larkin still has five years remaining on the eight-year, $69.9 million contract he signed with the Red Wings back on March 1, 2023.

Detroit officially suspended former captain Larkin without pay on Oct. 29.

The 30-year-old center's pay suspension came after Larkin decided he would no longer play for the Red Wings and "had enough of the ongoing situation," according to his agent Pat Brisson after his initial trade request in May.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Red Wings Interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff — who would be handling Larkin's trade — previously stated Larkin's decision to not suit up is not supported by the Detroit franchise.

"Dylan Larkin has informed us that he will no longer play for the Detroit Red Wings. We are disappointed by his decision, particularly given his obligations to the organization and his teammates. We have therefore suspended Dylan without pay," Horcoff said in a former public statement. "We will continue to explore trade opportunities involving Dylan. In addition to needing his approval, any trade must also be in the best interests of the Detroit Red Wings and support the organization's long-term goals."

Per LarkinLosses.com, Larkin has forfeited almost $1 million in salary, with an exact total nearing $808,000 and counting.