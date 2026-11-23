Trading Dylan Larkin was never going to solve all the Red Wings' problems. Detroit surrendered a six-time 30-goal scorer, their former captain and a player who had been the centerpiece of their offense for more than a decade.

What they received from the Montreal Canadiens, however, offers something the organization desperately needs: different ways to build a competitive roster.

Michael Hage, Kirby Dach and Samuel Montembeault arrive with vastly different expectations. Combined with four draft selections, the return gives interim general manager Shawn Horcoff considerable flexibility.

The question now is how those pieces fit together.

Hage Represents the Biggest Long-Term Prize

Michigan Wolverines forward Michael Hage (19) skates with the puck against Penn State. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the three incoming players, Hage has the greatest upside. Selected 21st overall in 2024, the 20-year-old center has developed into an exciting offensive prospect at the University of Michigan. He has averaged 26 points through 13 games this season; his playmaking ability is evident, although translating collegiate production into NHL success remains another challenge.

Hage could eventually become an important component of the Red Wings' top six, potentially complementing Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat. Unlike Larkin, however, he isn't an immediate answer to the team's shortage of proven centers.

Dach and Montembeault Offer Different Possibilities

Dach represents a more immediate option. The 25-year-old, selected third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019, brings a 6-foot-4 frame and experience at center and wing. His development has been deterred by injuries. This year for the Canadiens, he has eight points in 22 games, hardly Larkin numbers by any stretch.

Regardless, the Red Wings can evaluate him in a larger role without expecting him to replace Larkin's production immediately.

Montembeault's situation is equally intriguing. The 30-year-old goaltender has NHL starting experience but struggled during the 2025-26 campaign, finishing with a 3.43 goals-against average and an .872 save percentage. Currently sidelined by a lower-body injury, he joins a crowded goaltending picture with John Gibson and Daniil Tarasov. His arrival adds competition, although his eventual role remains uncertain.

A Trade That Could Shape the Red Wings' Next Several Seasons

Perhaps the most significant component beyond Hage is the draft capital. The Red Wings acquired first-round selections in 2027 and 2029, with two additional picks, giving Horcoff options to select prospects or pursue future trades.

The organization also moves on from Larkin's $8.7 million annual salary commitment through 2030-31, creating potential financial flexibility.

There is considerable risk in trading a proven first-line center for players whose best contributions may still lie ahead.

But the Red Wings weren't winning with Larkin, and his departure had become inevitable. Horcoff has now given the Red Wings additional building blocks. Now comes the harder assignment of turning them into a team capable of ending a decade-long postseason drought.