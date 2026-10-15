Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff Makes Stance on Simon Edvinsson Drama Clear

The Detroit Red Wings and interim general manager Shawn Horcoff continue to be at a standstill with young defenseman Simon Edvinsson. So much so that Horcoff talked to the media recently and told them his stance on the whole thing, per Brad Galli and other Detroit-area reporters.

It is no secret that Horcoff wants to get a new contract extension done with the young defenseman rather than have to trade him per his trade request. The Red Wings and Horcoff are already dealing with a lot with the Dylan Larkin saga and how he requested a trade over the offseason.

Horcoff made the clear again, saying "I have no intention of trading him."

But the major difference being that Larkin reported to camp and has actually been playing in games for the Red Wings. Edvinsson is nowhere near the team and is trying to hold out till either Horcoff trades him or gives in to his contract demands.

Horcoff is going to have to listen to every offer that comes his way and make sure he is not getting robbed if he decides to trade him. But if the offers are nowhere near good enough, Horcoff might just have to cave and re-sign the young defenseman to get this over with and move on.

The Red Wings would be wise to hold on to Edvinsson rather than deal him

Oct 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) takes a shot in the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Wings when Edvinsson was healthy and with the team were playing him with superstar defenseman Moritz Seider. And with Edvinsson holding out for either a new contract or a trade, the Red Wings are losing that morale with Seider.

And knowing that it is going to take a hefty offer for Horcoff to even consider trading Edvinsson, they should make the smart decision and re-sign him to a contract extension. If the Red Wings decide to actually deal him, they are going to have to ask for the moon and more in return.

This is a kid that plays on the left side and is young and dynamic. This kid is a defenseman that does not come around much and is a guy that is going to develop into a superstar way sooner rather than later.

Horcoff would be smart to try to hold on to him and see if they can find a common ground on a contract number. And knowing that the Red Wings are trying to compete for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, dealing the kid sends a clear message that competing is not in their plans.