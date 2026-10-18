Dylan Larkin Trade Could Be Imminent as Red Wings Face Major Decision

The Dylan Larkin saga could be approaching its conclusion. After months of speculation surrounding the former captain, a new report suggests that a trade could be completed sooner rather than later for the 30-year-old Red Wings center.

Accoring to NHL Trade Rumors, ESPN's John Buccigross recently indicated during an appearance on Frankly Hockey with Frank Seravalli that a deal involving Larkin could take place within the next seven to 10 days.

Although no agreement has been announced, the report represents another development in a situation that has followed the Red Wings since the end of last season.

Larkin requested a trade during the offseason after the Red Wings missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive year. The decision was particularly surprising considering his longstanding association with the franchise.

A native of Waterford, Michigan, Larkin was selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut the following season and eventually succeeded Henrik Zetterberg as captain in January 2021.

However, the relationship between Larkin and the organization has become fractured. The Red Wings stripped him of the captaincy before the current season, leaving the Red Wings without a designated captain for the first time in several years. Larkin acknowledged his trade request during training camp, explaining that the decision wasn't made lightly.

Now, it appears the possibility of his departure is becoming more realistic. The Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens have reportedly expressed considerable interest in acquiring Larkin. Both destinations would offer him an opportunity for a change of scenery, although any potential transaction would require his approval.

Larkin has five seasons remaining on the eight-year, $69.9 million contract he signed in March 2023. His agreement carries an average annual value of $8.7 million and includes a full no-trade clause. That provision gives him considerable influence over where he could eventually play.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Red Wings, the challenge involves obtaining adequate compensation without creating additional problems throughout their lineup. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Larkin remains one of the team's most accomplished players. He has spent his entire NHL career with the Red Wings, recording 646 points in 814 career games. Replacing that production wouldn't be easy.

According to NHL Trade Rumors, the Red Wings could seek a package involving multiple assets, potentially including a top-six forward, a highly regarded prospect and a first-round draft selection. Such a return would allow the organization to address immediate needs while acquiring additional assets for the future.

Nevertheless, losing Larkin would represent a significant change for a team already dealing with several organizational questions. Steve Yzerman's departure from the general manager's position in July, the ongoing Simon Edvinsson contract soap opera and the Red Wings' disappointing opening stretch have created an unusual atmosphere around the franchise.

Earlier this week, Don Drysdale of Detroit Sports Nation reported that interim general manager Shawn Horcoff described the situation as unchanged, declining to elaborate further. Whether that assessment changes in the coming days remains to be seen.

For more than a decade, Larkin has been one of the most recognizable faces of the Red Wings. If the latest proves accurate, his time in Detroit could be nearing an end and the return the Red Wings receive could have implications well beyond this season.