Marco Kasper Identifies What Red Wings Must Fix Before Opening Night

The Detroit Red Wings lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena, 4-2.

The team looked decent, but there are things they need to clean up. Their third period was their best hockey performance. The young players are getting used to growing and improving during this preseason.

Marco Kasper Focusing on Effort and Improvement

Detroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marco Kasper, a 22-year-old center, brings a lot of physicality on the ice and is always aware of the defense coming at him. Kasper likes what the team is doing in forecheck situations, but feels that they can be so much better.

"Some things in our game, we definitely have to step up," Kasper said. "We played very well; our forecheck and controlled forecheck were really good, but then we turned a lot of pucks over, and we couldn't really connect on passes. So I think that's got to get a lot better, and just trying to find the open guy and not maybe try to go lateral too much but be a little bit more direct going to forecheck when those pucks are there. We got some goals from shooting from the point even the last few games, and I think that's what we got to do to create from the forecheck."

Kasper's mission is to contribute as much as he can to help the team win. He's very skillful and crafty when he attacks the net. He played 81 games last season and scored 19 points (9 goals, 10 assists). For a young player, he has the right mindset of a winner and leader. The Red Wings have several young guys with leadership qualities, and he's one of them.

"We practice hard, we play a little bit of a new system, and try to get adjusted to that and be ready for next week," Kasper said.

Kasper realizes how talented this team is and how good they can be when everyone, including himself, gives it 100 percent effort night in and night out.

"I think there's a lot of great players here, so everybody can play with everybody and just try to get out there. Whatever I do, I think I've got to try to do it 100 percent," Kasper said.

Kasper finished Saturday's game with two points, which came from two assists. Ben Chiarot and Michael Rasmussen scored goals in the third on assists from Kasper.

Detroit will begin their regular season at home against the New York Rangers on Friday, Oct. 2. The team is ready to start the season on a winning path.