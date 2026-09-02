Red Wings Need Marco Kasper to Take a Major Step Forward This Season
The Detroit Red Wings forward Marco Kasper will be entering his third season with the team, and it is going to be a very crucial season for the 22-year-old, who is coming off a disappointing season.
His knee injuries played a role in why things didn't pan out in his sophomore season. When a player comes to play for this franchise, he must deliver when he's healthy, no matter how young or old the player may be.
Kasper: Key to Red Wings’ Success in Upcoming Season
Kasper had an impressive rookie season with the Red Wings. He posted 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) in 77 games. Kasper has the potential to become a future 50-60 point player for this franchise. Things may look ugly and awkward in Detroit right now with contract negotiations and a general manager vacancy, but Kasper needs to focus on staying healthy and producing.
We can't use the excuse that he's too young to put all of this pressure on him. This is the National Hockey League, and it's the Red Wings. This is one of the original hockey franchises, and it's been around for decades. When we think about the Red Wings, we think about excellence and toughness.
The Red Wings selected Kasper as the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. A healthy knee could help Kasper reach 40-45 points for the upcoming season. If he remains healthy, then the next season he could take it up a notch and reach 50 points. Depending on how the Red Wings lineup will look, it won't be a surprise if the coaching staff inserts Kasper as the No. 2 center. Many things can happen between now and the start of the season.
Kasper knows how to play the center and forward positions. His versatility is a key ingredient for the Red Wings to move the needle. The Red Wings are still craving to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They haven't tasted postseason play since the 2015-16 season. It's been ten long seasons. It's postseason or bust for this group.
It's the final season of Kasper's entry-level contract. There's good optimism that he will have a bounce-back season. History has shown us that players tend to perform at a high level when it's their contract year. We expect Kasper to play his absolute best, but the Red Wings are hoping that he does this for years to come.
The Red Wings will start their regular season at home against the New York Rangers on Fri, Oct 2.