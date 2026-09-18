Detroit Red Wings’ Training Camp Insights: Ben Chiarot Speaks
Detroit Red Wings training camp is in full effect. Preparation and competition will be fierce.
Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot took the time to speak with the media about the mess surrounding Dylan Larkin and the trade request.
It's an uncomfortable situation for Larkin's teammates to be involved in. The team is working to keep it professional and in-house. We wonder how the regular season will pan out once Larkin comes back fully healthy.
Chiarot‘s Focus is for Team to Get Better
The 35-year-old is a key member of this Detroit team. His value is important. What he brings every night has fans cheering for him. Chiarot is a 6'3 player who is very physical when on the ice.
Chiarot was selected in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Atlanta Thrashers. While he was answering questions, by the look on his face, it was obvious that he was uncomfortable talking about a subject that he wanted no part of. He's trying to say the right things about a controversial offseason.
Distraction is not something he's concerned about. Chiarot makes it clear that there have been communications, but won't dive too much into it.
"We spoke about it as a team," Chiarot said. "Dylan addressed the team. I think we keep that in here between the guys on the team, and we'll keep our feelings to ourselves."
Chiarot is focused on winning and has a much better regular season than last season. He's preparing himself to be sharper as a defenseman and feels optimistic about the future. Chiarot feels that this is a good team to compete for something bigger.
"Things were unsettled in the summer," Chiarot said. "I think as soon as we get everyone in here in the room, we get out there together on the ice. That's all that matters. We have a good hockey team here."
Chiarot excels in heavy minutes and shot-blocking situations. He played 82 games and posted 15 points (5 goals, 10 assists) during the 2025-26 season. Chiarot finished the last five games of the season posting three points.
He will be entering his fifth season with the Red Wings. Before the Red Wings, he played for the Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens, and Florida Panthers. A lifetime career total of 185 points (50 goals, 135 assists) in 805 career games. He cherishes and respects the franchise.
Chiarot and the rest of the current group are on a mission to get the Red Wings back into the playoffs.