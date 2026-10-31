Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Is Giving Red Wings a Much-Needed Physical Edge

The Detroit Red Wings are seeking to keep their focus and drive for another tough battle.

There's one player on the roster who can help the team keep their heads up with his style of play.

The Physicality and Confidence of a Red Wing

Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård takes pride in playing physical defense. He knows what his assignment is and tries to bring that intensity every night on the ice.

"I just try to play my game, and hitting guys is a part of it," Brandsegg-Nygård said. "It helps me with checking. So if I hit him, they're not going to be able to get past me. So it helps me with that too with the backing. It keeps me in the right position and on the right side of the offensive guys."

Brandsegg-Nygård doesn't try to overthink when he's about to make a play or deliver a hit. He has confidence in his skills and doesn't try to do too much. Sometimes it's a good advantage when a player plays very physically at the start of the game to give the team an edge and set the tone.

In the previous game against the Edmonton Oilers, Brandsegg-Nygård recorded 11 hits, which is a franchise record. He learned about it because of social media.

"I saw it on Instagram after the game," Brandsegg-Nygård said. "I didn't think hitting was a part of getting a record, but it was cool to have that."

Being in Grand Rapids last year helped him grow as a player. He played with a lot of positivity last year, but he's more comfortable this season with this group. He likes being surrounded by teammates who have great composure and love to compete. The Red Wings have grittiness and toughness when they put it to use on a consistent nightly basis. We are still searching for that big winning streak to come from the Red Wings.

Head coach Todd McLellan made it clear on Thursday to the media that Dylan Larking wouldn’t play and mentioned that the general manager, Shawn Horcoff, would address the situation. McLellan had a stern face while answering questions.

As it turned out, there was a good reason for that stern face. Larkin wasn’t just not going to play against the Blackhawks, he wasn’t going to play ever again for the Red Wings. Larkin has stated that he has, “had enough” of the situation and won’t play again until he is traded.

Besides the Larkin drama, everyone else is suited to play.

"Everybody else should be good," McLellan said.

The Red Wings are thinking of potentially bringing a forward to the roster from Grand Rapids. There are players who are performing there, and sometimes they will be needed in case there's an injury. In the meantime, the Red Wings will stick with what they have and hope they can secure another win tonight.