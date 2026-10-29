Michal Postava Is Forcing Red Wings To Rethink Their Goaltending Plans

The Detroit Red Wings entered the 2026-27 season with John Gibson and Daniil Tarasov expected to handled the majority of the team's goaltending responsibilities. But after Monday night's victory over the Edmonton Oilers, another name has entered the conversation.

Michal Postava.

The 24-year-old Czech goaltender made his first NHL start against an Edmonton team boasting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, two of the most dangerous offensive talents in the National Hockey League. It was hardly an ideal situation for a rookie making his first appearance in an NHL starting lineup.

Postava responded by stopping 25 of 28 shots through regulation and overtime before denying all three Edmonton attempts in the shootout, helping the Red Wings to a 4-3 victory.

His performance was particularly impressive considering how the game unfolded. The Oilers took three separate one-goal leads, forcing the Red Wings to battle back each time.

After Dylan Larkin tied the game with 1:17 remaining in regulation, Postava helped preserve the score in order to set the Red Wings up for the extra frame and shootout. With just nine seconds remaining in overtime, he stopped Evan Bouchard's wrist shot from the slot. The save sent the game to a shootout, where Postava turned aside McDavid, Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins,

It was a nerve-wracking introduction to the league, but Postava's performance wasn't entirely unexpected. He entered the season coming off an impressive campaign with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

During the 2025-26 season, Postava posted a 17-6-1 record, a 1.71 goals-against average, a .937 save percentage and four shutouts. He followed that performance with an outstanding start to the current AHL season. Through four appearances with Grand Rapids, Postava was 4-0-0 with a 1.25 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Michal Postava Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those numbers helped establish him as one of the Red Wings' more intriguing goaltending prospects. Now the Red Wings face an interesting decision.

Gibson remains an established NHL goaltender with considerable experience, while Tarasov has demonstrated the ability to contribute at the highest level. Both have roles in the Red Wings' immediate plans. But Postava's emergence provides the organization with another option, especially if injuries or inconsistent performances create additional opportunities.

One strong NHL start doesn't establish a young goaltender as a long-term solution. Postava will need to show that he can maintain his composure and consistency over a larger sample of games.

For a team attempting to find greater stability in net, having another capable goaltender is hardly a problem. Postava may not have entered the season as a central figure in the Red Wings' plans. But after Monday night, he's given the Red Wings another reason to pay attention.