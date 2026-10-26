Michal Postava to Make First Career NHL Start With Red Wings

Goaltender Michal Postava of the Detroit Red Wings will make his first career NHL start in the net.

Postava is to start between the pipes for the Red Wings against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 26. The news originally came per Jonathan Mills of DetroitRedWings.com, with Detroit Head Coach Todd McLellan having made the announcement. Postava originally made his League debut on Oct. 22 in a win against the Vancouver Canucks — saving seven on eight shots against.

Per @DetroitRedWings head coach Todd McLellan, Michal Postava will make his first NHL start in net tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. #LGRW — Jonathan Mills (@JonathanDMillsy) October 26, 2026

The Red Wings recalled Postava from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions on Oct. 22.

John Gibson previously had sustained an upper-body injury and did not return to the game, which allowed Postava to finish with the previously referenced seven saves against Vancouver.

To begin the 2026-27 season, the 24-year-old netminder had posted a perfect 4-0-0 record with a 1.25 goals-against average and a 0.954 save percentage in four starts with the Griffins.

Postava was also named a recipient of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award for the 2025-26 AHL season, presented to the goaltender(s) on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season; he shared this accolade with Sebastian Cossa.

Postava to Start in Net Versus Edmonton Oilers

In 2025-26, the goalie logged a 17-6-0 record with a 1.71 goals-against average, a 0.937 save percentage and four shutouts across 25 regular-season appearances.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Michal Postava Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing the Oilers will be a big test for Postava, with Edmonton currently leading the NHL in goals per game (4.36) and having the top three scorers in the league in Connor McDavid (eight goals, 33 points), Leon Draisaitl (12 goals, 23 points) and Evan Bouchard (seven goals, 21 points) on the roster.

Postava was originally signed as a free agent by Detroit on June 10, 2025. He is a Czechia native and originally went undrafted.

Puck drop between Detroit (4-4-3) and the Oilers (8-2-1) is slated for 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Red Wings do need a boost; drama has been swirling around now-former captain Dylan Larkin who is seeking a trade, and Shawn Horcoff is currently serving as Interim General Manager while Steve Yzerman transitions to a senior advisor role.

Detroit has struggled throughout the early season as a result — the Red Wings sit near the very bottom of the Atlantic Division with 11 points and are tied with the Buffalo Sabres for the worst record in the division.

Winger Alex DeBrincat leads the Red Wings in points with 12 (six goals, six assists).