Red Wings Trying To Reverse Course on Dylan Larkin’s Future

Detroit Red Wings Alternate Governor and Sr. Vice President Jim Devellano wants Dylan Larkin to stay aboard the franchise.

A recent article from Helene St. James and a podcast appearance saw the Red Wings' executive reveal that Detroit would opt to officially keep Larkin should the opportunity present itself.

This development follows Larkin expanding his trade list to 10 teams — the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Utah Mammoth, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche — after his initial request leaked this offseason and he was stripped of his captaincy accordingly.

"We would like him to stay but he wants to go to another team," Devellano said per the Detroit Free Press. "Big credit to Larkin, for still playing for us. He is a good guy ... As I've said to Dylan personally, let bygones be bygones. You're a good player. We really would like you to stay."

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Wings wanting to keep Larkin should come as no surprise to most who follow the NHL — the 30-year-old center is both highly trusted and very effective on the penalty kill, in addition, he already has 648 points on his career.

Larkin's request came after he played a key role in helping Team USA to win the gold medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

A Michigan native — Larkin has played the entirety of his career with Detroit following him originally being drafted No. 15 overall in 2014 after his time playing with the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Larkin is in his fourth year of an eight-year deal he signed in 2023 that features an $8.7 million salary cap hit.

Who Is Jim Devellano for the Red Wings?

Per the Hockey Hall of Fame, Devellano served as the Red Wings' General Manager until July 1990 after his hiring in 1982 when Mike Ilitch purchased the franchise.

He's credited with helping turn Detroit's struggles into success.

Devellano is currently listed right under Chris Ilitch under the management section of the Red Wings' official hockey operations page; Devellano's official title is Sr. Vice President & Alternate Governor.

The same story from the Detroit Free Press also noted that the Red Wings are seeking value now players in return, either directly or via a multi-team trade in exchange for Larkin.

Shawn Horcoff is the current Interim General Manager for Detroit and is handling day-to-day operations of that caliber. The Red Wings — and Larkin as it currently stands — next see action against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 21.