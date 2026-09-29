A New Chapter Ahead for Red Wings’ Newcomer Andreas Englund

Andreas Englund is the newest member of the Detroit Red Wings after spending a short stint with the Calgary Flames.

He aims to stay in the league as long as he can. The Swedish defenseman will do everything he can to make it work in Detroit.

Getting Accustomed to the System and Teammates

Nashville Predators defenseman Andreas Englund Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 30-year-old is entering his tenth season in the NHL with his seventh different uniform. Englund began his career with the Ottawa Senators and then made trips to the Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, Calgary Flames, and now the Detroit Red Wings.

He understands how lucky he is to still play in the league. It hasn't been an easy journey, but he is still hunting for more opportunities and to become an impactful player.

"I was a little surprised, but happy to be able to get a chance to stick in the NHL," Englund said.

"Englund likes to play for coach Todd McLellan due to their experience together with the Kings. There's a genuine respect between both men. Englund looks forward to a bright season with him and the team.

"I know his system a little bit, so I think that's a good thing for me," Englund said.

His experience with the team has been great so far. Englund feels comfortable. As a newcomer, it's about getting adjusted to everything. Fitting in with the organization is critical. Englund has been through this before. He knows that the sport is a business. Production matters. He's working relentlessly at practice and wants to be an asset.

"Everybody's great, taking care of me coming into the room and making sure I'm getting in here," Englund said. "It was a good first practice, kind of a good skate up and down."

The Red Wings will start their first regular-season game with the New York Rangers on Friday night. The upside for the Red Wings is that they will have a few more days to practice and get ready for battle. Sharpening their skills and working on offense and defense over the next few days can benefit Englund and his teammates.

"It's easier when you get a couple of practices in, and you get to know the team and the systems a little better," Englund said.

Englund has played 200 career games. He has posted 20 points (2 goals, 18 assists). His best season came during 2023-24 with the Kings when he posted 10 points in 82 games. The Red Wings' defense seems ready to go. Englund must keep his head up and seize every moment his number gets called.