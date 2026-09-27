Red Wings Claim Andreas Englund With Simon Edvinsson Still Unsigned

The Detroit Red Wings made an interesting addition on Saturday to their blue line. The timing seems a bit difficult to ignore.

Detroit claimed veteran defenseman Andreas Englund off waivers from the Calgary Flames. This adds another experienced option to the defensive core that is surrounded by some uncertainty with less than a week to go before Opening Night.

As a stand-alone transaction, adding Englund would be a relatively minor move.

The 30-year-old was placed on waivers Friday as Calgary attempted to send him to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with a $900,000 cap hit with the Flames in July.

So while that seems like just a normal transaction, Detroit is anything but normal right now.

Simon Edvinsson remains an unrestricted free agent, and on top of that dilemma, coach Todd McLellan announced on Friday that Jacob Bernard-Docker is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Now the transaction makes a lot more sense.

Englund Gives Red Wings Insurance

Andreas Englund (8) and Montreal Canadiens left wing Michael Pezzetta (55) exchange blows Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Englund is not going to come to Detroit and completely transform the blue line. He does, however, give them another option and a little bit of insurance.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound left-shot defenseman has seen action in 200 NHL games with stops with the Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators.

Englund isn’t an offensive weapon by any means. In all of those games, he has just two goals and 20 points, but he’s never been expected to be a go-to guy on offense.

He’s a physical defenseman who has accumulated 190 penalty minutes during his NHL career.

If Detroit stays true to becoming a more difficult team to play against, Englund fits the profile. He spent most of last season in the AHL. He recorded three goals and 13 points in 52 games with the Milwaukee Admirals. He also took the ice in three games with Nashville.

So, what that leaves is Englund is a depth option. He’s not someone who will immediately adjust the established lineup. But for right now, depth could be very important.

Edvinsson Situation Unresolved

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Wings still haven’t reached an agreement with Edvinsson, although he has been partaking in training camp activities.

Due to signing a professional tryout agreement, Edvinsson has been able to practice with the team while his contract negotiations continue, but that will come to an immediate halt once the regular season starts.

Edvinsson isn’t trying to earn a roster spot. He already established himself as one of Detroit’s most important defensemen last season after he recorded nine goals and 25 points over 72 games.

The Red Wings need him in the lineup.

There is absolutely no indication that Detroit claimed Englund because it expects the Edvinsson negotiations to drag on, but you also can’t argue against having some insurance in case they do.

Bernard-Docker’s injury just adds another layer to an already messy situation.

There is heavy uncertainty surrounding two of Detroit’s defensemen, and the team Iis working to determine its final 23-man roster.

Detroit’s Blue Line

Englund’s arrival could also complicate an already crowded competition at the bottom of the defense corps.

Moritz Seider, Edvinsson, Justin Faulk, Albert Johansson and Ben Chiarot are expected to take up five spots when they are all available. Past that, there are several competing for roles.

Anton Johansson made a strong impression during the preseason. Axel Sandin-Pelikka is one of the organization’s most talented prospects and William Wallinder is also fighting to stay in the NHL.

Enter Englund.

The Red Wings have a lot of decisions to make and this adds one more. Because he was acquired on waivers, he can’t just be directly assigned to Grand Rapids if it is determined that he’s not needed at the NHL level.

He would once again have to clear waivers before being sent to the AHL.

Given Bernard-Docker’s status and the Edvinsson contract delay, the signing is interesting.