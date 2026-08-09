NHL Insider Provides Key Red Wings GM Update
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently joined NHL Tonight and provided various important updates surrounding the Detroit Red Wings' ongoing search for a new General Manager.
Friedman would reveal that the next Detroit GM will have full hockey operations autonomy and resources and that the Red Wings are looking for a candidate with a plan to make Detroit a more desirable destination.
In addition, Detroit Tigers' GM Jeff Greenberg was named as a potential candidate, with it also being revealed by Friedman that former Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman will not be involved in hockey operations come the hiring of the new candidate.
Recent reporting from Detroit Red Wings On SI has also noted that Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch recently hired an outside firm to determine who will replace Yzerman as he transitions from his role as Executive Vice President and General Manager to a senior advisor.
Assistant GM Shawn Horcoff currently handles Detroit's day-to-day responsibilities, with the exception of making trades.
Elliotte Friedman Sheds Light on Ongoing Red Wings' GM Search
"I do believe they're going to see their initial beginning interview process begin sometime next week," Friedman said on his Aug. 7 appearance. "The most interesting thing I understand about it is that the Red Wings are very serious about making sure candidates know they have full autonomy. The Red Wings are making it very clear that there is no shortage of resources in terms of what they may need."
The Red Wings are also apparently prioritizing the next GM as someone with a heavy background in analytics after having missed the postseason for the 10th consecutive season.
"They've made it pretty clear they want whoever joins to come in with a plan. The candidate needs to show they can make Michigan and Detroit a destination," Friedman also said.
The Red Wings announced a change in their hockey operations leadership on July 15. The search committee for the new leadership will include Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, along with other executives and an external search firm that was mentioned earlier.
Yzserman will also serve in an advisory capacity on the search committee for the new hockey operations leader.
The Red Wings (41-31-10; 92 points) finished 21-16-4 inside Little Caesars Arena and 20-15-6 on the road throughout the 2025-26 NHL season. Detroit's final game of the year was an 8-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on April 15.