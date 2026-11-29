While discussing the finest forwards to wear a Detroit Red Wings sweater during the Original Six era, the conversation invariably gravitates toward Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay, and Alex Delvecchio. Understandably so, considering their respective contributions to the franchise's championship years.

However, another forward who spent portions of his career playing alongside those legends deserves greater recognition for his offensive accomplishments. During his 13 seasons with the Red Wings, Norm Ullman produced 324 goals and 758 points, numbers that still place him among the most productive players in franchise history.

Emerging From the Shadows of Hockey Royalty

A native of Provost, Alberta, Ullman arrived in Detroit in 1955, shortly after the Red Wings won their seventh Stanley Cup championship. Unfortunately for Ullman, the timing of his arrival meant he narrowly missed participating in Detroit's championship dynasty. By this second NHL season, Ullman found himself centering a line featuring Howe and Lindsay.

Although surrounded by two of hockey's most intimidating personalities, Ullman developed an identity of his own through his stickhandling ability and determination along the boards. His offensive production reached its pinnacle during the 1964-65 season, when he finished with 83 points, second only to Chicago Blackhawks center Stan Mikita. Ullman also led the NHL in postseason scoring in 1963 and 1966, despite never winning a Stanley Cup.

Success Without a Stanley Cup

In March 1968, Ullman's tenure in Detroit concluded when the Red Wings traded him to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a blockbuster deal that brought Frank Mahovlich to the Motor City. Ullman continued producing in Toronto before eventually returning to Alberta to conclude his professional career with the Edmonton Oilers of the World Hockey Association.

By the time he played his final NHL game, Ullman had scored 490 goals and dished out 739 assists across 20 seasons. His consistency was especially impressive considering the considerably shorter regular-season schedules during much of his career. Ullman reached the 20-goal threshold in 16 NHL seasons.

Despite never winning a Stanley Cup, Ullman earned induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982. The absence of a championship perhaps contributed to his name becoming less synonymous with Detroit's hockey heritage than those of his former linemates.

Ullman arrived just as one of the greatest eras in Red Wings history was concluding. Rather than enjoying the benefits of that dynasty, he spent much of his career helping the Red Wings remain competitive in their aftermath.