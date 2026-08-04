One Improvement Every Red Wings Defenseman Needs in 2026-27
The Detroit Red Wings’ blue line will have a much different look heading into the 2026-27 season. Mid-season former General Manager Steve Yzerman brought in Justin Faulk to add stability, while top prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka appears ready to begin his NHL career. Alongside established contributors like Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson, Detroit has the potential to field one of its best defensive groups in years.
Even so, every defenseman has an area where another step forward could elevate both their individual game and the team’s overall performance. Here’s one improvement each projected Red Wings defenseman should focus on entering the new season.
Simon Edvinsson: Use His Size More Consistently
At 6-foot-6 with elite mobility, Edvinsson possesses all the physical tools to become one of the NHL’s premier shutdown defensemen. While he has shown flashes of dominating opponents with his reach and strength, consistency is the next step.
Using his frame more often to win net-front battles, separate opponents from the puck, and establish body position along the boards would make him even more difficult to play against. Edvinsson doesn’t need to become an overly physical defenseman, but making his size a nightly advantage could help him take another step toward becoming Detroit’s true No. 1 defenseman in the future.
Moritz Seider: Shoot More From the Blue Line
Seider already does just about everything the Red Wings ask of him. He logs heavy minutes, plays in every situation, and routinely draws the toughest defensive assignments. His next opportunity for growth comes offensively.
Rather than looking for the extra pass, Seider could benefit from putting more pucks toward the net. He owns a heavy shot, and increasing his shot volume would not only create more scoring chances for himself but also generate rebounds and deflections for Detroit’s forwards.
With his workload already among the league’s highest, even a small increase in offensive production could push Seider into the conversation with the NHL’s elite all-around defensemen.
Ben Chiarot: Stay Out of the Penalty Box
The Red Wings count on Chiarot to bring a physical edge to their blue line. His willingness to finish checks and protect teammates has become an important part of Detroit’s identity. After taking 75 penalty minutes last season, the challenge is finding the balance between playing aggressively and avoiding unnecessary penalties.
Limiting stick infractions and retaliatory penalties while maintaining his physical presence would reduce time spent killing penalties and allow Detroit to keep one of its veteran leaders on the ice in key situations.
Justin Faulk: Improve Defensive Consistency
Faulk heads back to Detroit for a full season with a reputation as a steady veteran capable of contributing at both ends of the ice. While his offensive instincts remain valuable, his biggest impact may come from providing reliable minutes in the defensive zone.
Improving his defensive consistency through stronger gap control, quicker reads in transition, and better positioning against the rush would help stabilize the Red Wings’ second pairing. If Faulk can consistently limit quality scoring chances while continuing to move the puck efficiently, he’ll quickly become one of Detroit’s most dependable defensemen.
Albert Johansson: Play With More Confidence
Johansson quietly established himself as a dependable option throughout last season. Now, the next step is becoming more assertive. Whether it’s joining the rush, making quicker outlet passes, or carrying the puck through the neutral zone, Johansson has the skating ability to impact the game beyond simply making safe plays.
Playing with greater confidence could allow him to solidify his place as a true everyday NHL defenseman while adding another puck-moving element to Detroit’s blue line.
Axel Sandin-Pellikka: Adjust to the NHL’s Physicality
Few up and coming prospects in Detroit’s system have generated as much excitement as Sandin-Pellikka. His offensive instincts, skating, and hockey IQ give him the potential to become a difference-maker from the back end.
The biggest adjustment, however, will be the consistent physical demands of the NHL. Winning board battles, handling bigger forwards around the crease, and making plays under constant pressure are all part of the learning curve for young defensemen. If Sandin-Pellikka adapts quickly to the league’s pace and physicality, he’ll have every opportunity to become an impact player in his rookie season.
William Wallinder: Make Quicker Decisions
Wallinder’s combination of size and skating has long made him an intriguing prospect, but succeeding at the NHL level requires more than physical tools. Improving his decision-making with the puck will be critical if he earns regular playing time. Recognizing when to skate the puck, when to make the simple first pass, and when to activate offensively will help him play a cleaner, more efficient game.
As the pace of the NHL continues to increase, quicker decisions often separate dependable defensemen from inconsistent ones.
Jacob Bernard-Docker: Improve His Puck Movement
Bernard-Docker has built his game around dependable defensive play, but there’s room to grow with the puck on his stick. Making cleaner breakout passes and moving the puck more efficiently out of the defensive zone would help Detroit spend less time defending and create smoother transitions into offense. He doesn’t need to become an offensive defenseman, but improving that first pass would make him an even more valuable depth option throughout the season.
Detroit’s defensive corps has a chance to be one of the organization’s biggest strengths entering the 2026-27 season. The Red Wings feature a healthy mix of established veterans, emerging stars, and promising young talent capable of pushing for larger roles.