One Improvement Every Red Wings Forward Needs in 2026-27
The Red Wings have assembled a forward group with a mix of established stars, dependable veterans, and young players still developing. While expectations are high entering the 2026-27 season, improvement doesn't stop once a player reaches the NHL.
Every member of Detroit's projected top 12 has something they can refine that could make a meaningful impact this season.
Lucas Raymond -- Shoot More Often
Raymond has become one of Detroit's offensive leaders, but he's also an excellent playmaker. Sometimes he looks for the extra pass instead of trusting his shot. Adopting even more of a shoot-first mentality could push him into the league's elite goal-scoring tier.
Dylan Larkin -- Win More Faceoffs
Dylan Larkin has long been Detroit's No. 1 center, but becoming even more dominant in the faceoff circle would give the Red Wings more immediate possession in all situations. With Detroit looking to control play more consistently, a few extra faceoff wins each game could make a noticeable difference on both special teams and at even strength.
Emmitt Finnie -- Add NHL Strength
Finnie has the skill to make plays in tight spaces, but the jump from junior to the NHL is a different challenge physically. Adding strength will help him win more puck battles, protect possession, and make his offensive creativity translate against bigger, stronger defenders.
Alex DeBrincat -- Find Greater Consistency
DeBrincat will always generate scoring chances, but avoiding prolonged scoring droughts would make Detroit’s offense even more dangerous. Producing at a steadier pace throughout the season could make the Red Wings much tougher to defend.
Andrew Copp -- Produce More Offense
Copp remains one of Detroit’s most reliable defensive forwards, but if he’s going to center a top-six line, he’ll need to contribute more offensively. Even a modest increase in goals and assists would provide much-needed secondary scoring.
Viktor Arvidsson -- Improve Defensive Detail
Arvidsson has built his reputation as an energetic, offense-first winger capable of generating scoring chances, but refining the defensive side of his game could make him an even more valuable piece to the puzzle. Staying on the right side of the puck, making quicker reads in the defensive zone and limiting high-danger opportunities against would allow him to be trusted in more situations.
Marco Kasper -- Become More Aggressive Offensively
Kasper has already established himself as a responsible two-way player. The next step is trusting his offensive instincts more often, attacking defenders with confidence, and creating rather than simply supporting offense.
J.T. Compher -- Create More Five-on-Five Offense
Compher’s versatility makes him valuable, but increasing his even-strength production would give Detroit another dependable scoring option deeper in the lineup.
Michael Brandsegg-Nygård -- Adjust to the NHL Pace
The tools are there for Brandsegg-Nygård to become an impact power forward, but the biggest adjustment will be processing the game at NHL speed. Making quicker reads with and without the puck will help him establish himself early in his rookie season.
Keegan Kolesar -- Stay Disciplined While Playing Physical
Detroit didn’t bring Kolesar in to score 20 goals—they brought him in to make life harder for opponents. The key will be continuing to play his physical, hard-nosed style without taking unnecessary penalties that put the team shorthanded.
Michael Rasmussen -- Finish Around the Net
Rasmussen consistently gets to the dirty areas of the ice. Turning more of those opportunities into goals would make him an even more effective bottom-six contributor and net-front presence.
Carter Mazur -- Stay in the Lineup
Mazur has shown flashes whenever he’s been healthy. The biggest step in his development is putting together a full NHL season and proving he can be a dependable everyday player.
Mason Appleton -- Drive the Forecheck
Appleton’s value comes from his work ethic and defensive reliability. If he can consistently pressure opposing defensemen, force turnovers, and create offensive-zone time, he’ll be exactly the kind of fourth-line winger Detroit needs.
None of these players need dramatic overhauls. Most are already established NHL contributors. But small improvements across the lineup often separate playoff hopefuls from legitimate contenders. If several of these forwards take another step in their respective areas, Detroit’s offense could become one of the deeper groups in the Eastern Conference.