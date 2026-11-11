PWHL Detroit Reveals Team Name, Logo and Official Identity

The Professional Women's Hockey League has unveiled the brands and identities behind its four newest expansion teams, including Detroit.

With each team's unique identity crafted with the spirit and legacy of its community at the center, Detroit was named the Clutch to bring together Detroit’s rich legacy of automotive innovation and the defining moments in sports when teams deliver under pressure. The name reflects a city built by people who set ideas into motion, and a team that embraces the relentless pursuit of progress.

Introducing the Detroit Clutch. pic.twitter.com/uUWXZv7ibt — PWHL Detroit (@pwhl__detroit) November 10, 2026

The logo is circular — which represents a wheel automotive clutch.

Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President, Business Operations, said the PWHL put great care into coming up with the identities for the newest expansion teams.

“Our fans have been eagerly waiting for this moment, and we’re excited to officially introduce these new team identities as we mark another major milestone for the PWHL,” Scheer said. "We approached this process with great care, creating team names and logos that reflect the character and pride of each community, while staying connected to the PWHL. As we’ve seen with our first eight teams, these brands will take on even greater meaning as they are embraced and shaped by our fans and players, ultimately becoming a source of pride and a rallying cry for the communities they represent.”

The Detroit Clutch's primary color palette of motor black, clutch chrome, hot white, and racing red reflects the performance precision and resilient grit.

Scheer also said it was a no-brainer to tie in Detroit's important and historical ties to the automotive industry.

“We were inspired to create an identity that naturally represented both Detroit’s deep-rooted automotive legacy and hockey culture together, and that spoke to the strength, grit, and maker mentality of Detroit as a city and community," Scheer also said per the media release. "It was fan determination that brought a PWHL team to Detroit, showing up season after season for women’s pro hockey, and we worked to capture that spirit with the Detroit Clutch, an identity that has been a long time coming for Hockeytown.”

Detroit Hockey Fans Have Options With Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Clutch

The Clutch home opener is set for Sat., Dec. 12 at Little Caesars Arena — which they will now share with the Detroit Red Wings — against the New York Sirens. The Detroit Clutch will make their debut on PWHL Opening Weekend on the road at fellow expansion club, the Vegas Vanguards.

The Detroit Red Wings, PWHL Detroit Clutch, Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forward and Team USA icon Hilary Knight was acquired by PWHL Detroit in a trade from PWHL Las Vegas on June 16. She has now extended her Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement by two years and is signed through the 2028-29 season with the Clutch.

Detroit hockey fans can pay attention to both the Clutch and the Red Wings — though the Red Wings are currently navigating a drama-filled saga surrounding Dylan Larkin and sit with a 7-8-3 overall record, placing them at the very bottom of the Atlantic Division.

The PWHL has recently been making waves and has shattered a multitude of attendance records, including setting the global record for attendance at a women’s hockey game with over 21,100 people.