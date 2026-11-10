Red Wings Wipe Dylan Larkin Items, Memorabilia From Little Caesars Arena

The Dylan Larkin banner has officially been removed outside Little Caesars Arena, and Larkin items are also no longer for sale inside the Detroit Red Wings Team Store.

Per Detroit Hockey Now, this comes as Detroit is looking to scrub all signs of Larkin from the franchise.

The banner in reference was massive; it was previously placed outside of the rink as individuals walked toward the facility from Woodward Ave.

Captain's row has also been removed of all traces of Larkin — who was stripped of his captaincy following the initial leaking of his trade request.

The Captain's row has now been switched to honor the Russian Five (Sergei Fedorov, Vladimir Konstantinov, Slava Kozlov, Slava Fetisov and Igor Larionov) which saw the 30th anniversary just last year.

Fedorov, Konstantinov, Fetisov, Larionov and Vyacheslav Kozlov played their first game together as members of the Red Wings on Oct. 27, 1995.

The Dylan Larkin banner has been removed outside Little Caesars Arena. pic.twitter.com/BNUTgSf8YL — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) November 5, 2026

As previously mentioned, there is absolutely no Larkin paraphernalia still stocking the shelves at the team store inside Little Caesars Arena.

A Brief Dylan Larkin Saga Recap

Larkin's trade request originally came following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. The 30-year-old center cited frustration with Detroit's playoff drought but has not yet been picked up by and teams on his rumored trade list.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it currently stands, Larkin has been suspended without pay from the Red Wings as of Oct. 29 as a result of refusing to play for Detroit any longer until a trade comes about.

Larkin will lose more than $41,000 a day

Red Wings Interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff has stated publicly that Larkin does not have their support when it comes to his decision to not play — as the former captain still has five years remaining on the eight-year, $69.9 million contract he signed with Detroit on March 1, 2023.

"Dylan Larkin has informed us that he will no longer play for the Detroit Red Wings. We are disappointed by his decision, particularly given his obligations to the organization and his teammates. We have therefore suspended Dylan without pay," Horcoff said in the public statement.

"We will continue to explore trade opportunities involving Dylan. In addition to needing his approval, any trade must also be in the best interests of the Detroit Red Wings and support the organization's long-term goals."

The drama unfolding surrounding Larkin's future in the NHL comes as he is a Michigan native from Watertown who also played for the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Larkin was originally drafted by Detroit at No. 15 overall in 2014 and has 649 points (278 goals, 371 assists) across 818 games played in the NHL with the Red Wings so far.

Sources have reported that the Devils, Capitals, Wild and Hurricanes had all engaged in trade talks about Larkin during the week of his pay suspension. Though, there has been speculation that the Montreal Canadiens could also now potentially be in the running.

The Red Wings must put the Larkin drama aside and focus on their ongoing season; Detroit next plays the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 10.