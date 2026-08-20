Red Wings Acquire Intriguing Forward From Predators in Low-Risk Move
The Detroit Red Wings made a relatively quiet addition to their organization on Thursday afternoon, acquiring Sutter Muzzatti from the Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations.
Detroit also signed Muzzatti to a two-year, entry-level contract, giving the 23-year-old forward a fresh opportunity to continue his development within an organization that happens to be close to where he grew up. While Muzzatti is not a player expected to immediately step into Detroit's NHL lineup, there are plenty of reasons for Red Wings fans to keep an eye on him.
Michigan Native
The Okemos native played his college hockey at both Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Notre Dame, finishing his collegiate career with the Fighting Irish in 2025-26. He put together the best offensive season of his college career, recording 13 goals and 19 assists in 37 games. His 32 points ranked second on Notre Dame.
Growing up in Okemos gives Muzzatti a natural connection to the Red Wings and the state of Michigan. Now, after working his way through junior and college hockey, he has a chance to pursue his NHL dream with the team closest to home.
Intriguing Physical Profile
The forward stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 241 pounds, giving Detroit a massive player who has shown that he can contribute offensively as well. He won 310 faceoffs last season with a .509 winning percentage and also recorded one shorthanded goal.
That combination of size and offensive ability is likely part of what made Muzzatti an appealing target for Detroit.
Unconventional Path to the Red Wings
Muzzatti spent three seasons at RPI before transferring to Notre Dame for his final collegiate season. In 78 games with RPI, he recorded 19 goals and 31 assists for 50 points. He then took another step offensively during his lone season with the Fighting Irish.
Muzzatti originally entered the NHL pipeline when the Predators selected him in the fifth round, 143rd overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft. Now, after spending the past few years in Nashville’s system, he gets a fresh start with the Red Wings, which could be valuable for both sides.
Development Time
Detroit does not have to immediately expect Muzzatti to become an NHL player. Instead, the organization can allow him to develop at his own pace and see whether the production he showed at Notre Dame can translate to the professional level. There are obviously questions that need to be answered.
Muzzatti is already 23 years old and has yet to make his NHL debut, meaning he has less developmental runway than some of Detroit’s younger prospects. His skating and ability to translate his offensive game to the professional level will be particularly important to watch.
Detroit gave up only future considerations to acquire Muzzatti and immediately secured him on a two-year entry-level contract. If he develops into an NHL-caliber forward, the Red Wings could have found an intriguing piece without sacrificing a draft pick or established player to do so.