Red Wings First-Round Pick Headed to Lambeau Field With Michigan
The University of Michigan ice hockey team — which includes Detroit Red Wings' 2026 first-round pick (No. 23 overall) J.P. Hurlbert — will be participating in the 2027 Frozen Tundra Faceoff, as announced on the morning of Sept. 2.
The Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff will be at Lambeau Field and feature the Wisconsin men’s hockey team facing off against the Wolverines in a B1G matchup, while the Badger women’s hockey squad will match up against the Ohio State Buckeyes in a doubleheader on Feb. 20, 2027.
The women's game will be played first, followed by Michigan versus Wisconsin. The Frozen Tundra Faceoff marks the 11th outdoor game in Michigan program history — representing the fact that the Wolverines have played more outdoor games than any other program in college hockey history.
As noted in the initial press release, the showcase is centered around the premise of bringing three of college hockey's most accomplished programs together at a coveted sports venue.
Home to the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, the 81,041-seat Lambeau Field last welcomed hockey back in 2006 — for the inaugural Frozen Tundra Hockey Classic.
NCAA Hockey Returns to Lambeau Field
The University of Wisconsin, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, the Green Bay Packers, and TEG Sport, in collaboration with Russ Potts Productions, Inc., combined to announce the event.
Presale tickets for the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff are to go on sale Sept. 9, with the general public on sale beginning on Sept. 11.
Packers President and CEO Ed Policy said Lambeau Field is honored to once again host NCAA Hockey.
“We are proud to welcome college hockey back to Lambeau Field for the first time in more than 20 years for the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff,” said Policy in the event's initial media release.
"With three storied programs and two highly anticipated matchups, this doubleheader will give fans a rare opportunity to experience hockey at historic Lambeau Field and bring an exciting winter event to Green Bay.”
Michigan and Hurlbert will take on Wisconsin on the previously mentioned date of Feb. 20, which will also be part of the Wolverines' two-game Big Ten road series against the Badgers. Puck drop and broadcast information is to be later announced.
Michigan currently boasts a 93-72-13 record against Wisconsin in the all-time series, dating back to 1923.
The Wisconsin and Ohio State women’s programs have combined to win the last seven NCAA championships and have met in each of the last four national championship games, with the Badgers winning three and the Buckeyes earning one win.
The 2027 Frozen Tundra Faceoff will bring college hockey back to Lambeau Field for the first time in more than 20 years.