Red Wings Are Showing Something More Important Than Wins Amid the Chaos

Absolutely nothing about the Detroit Red Wings season could be classified as normal. There’s no doubt this team has struggled over the past decade, but this year has elevated things to levels possibly never seen before.

Most of the problems aren’t on the ice either.

The uncertainty surrounding the front office, the unresolved Simon Edvinsson shocker, a growing list of injuries and then the nearly unbelievable actions of Dylan Larkin are all significant distractions by themselves, let alone all together.

Somehow, through all of it, this team is encouraging.

The players are uniting in the locker room. They are coming together to support and lift each other up. They are also making some strides in the standings.

Detroit has earned points in eight of its last nine games. That includes Thursday’s 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

While the play on the ice is encouraging, what is happening in the locker room is more impressive.

The players just continue to show up, do their jobs and find ways to win.

Red Wings Building Through Adversity

If there was ever a day when you could have excused substandard play, it would have been Thursday. Detroit’s players had every excuse to be distracted.

Just hours before the Red Wings were scheduled to take the ice against Chicago, the announcement was made that Larkin had been suspended without pay after he selfishly informed the team that he would no longer play while awaiting a trade.

Just another spotlight on a situation that has consumed the headlines for months.

The Red Wings could have let that overtake their minds and become a huge distraction, but that’s exactly the opposite of what the men who currently fill the locker room did.

They responded with dignity and put forth one of their best performances of the year.

Viktor Arvidsson recorded his sixth career hat trick and an assist. Lucas Raymond put in a power-play goal. John Gibson made 18 saves, including a critical stop on a second-period penalty shot.

Even when the team fell behind early, they didn’t falter. They kept their heads down and went to work. Patience paid off, and they took control of the game. That diligence gave the Red Wings their second consecutive win.

Head coach Todd McLellan addressed the media after the game and reinforced what the players had shown on the ice.

“We’re moving on,” McLellan said.

He emphasized how much the players have already faced.

“They’ve had to deal with a lot already,” McLellan said. “Like before the season even started. Sometimes that nonsense brings a group together and they stick together.”

Players Are Sending Messages of Their Own

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During all of the chaos, Alex DeBrincat has shown class. He recently signed a seven-year, $91 million extension, proving his commitment to the organization even at a time when other players’ futures and the team's playoff hopes remain uncertain.

Following the game on Thursday, DeBrincat didn’t hesitate to talk about the circumstances and the team's attitude moving on.

“I think we can rally around the adversity that we have faced so far. I don’t think it’s necessarily been easy. We’ve come together as a group. We’ve decided we are going to stick up for each other, play for each other every day, come to the rink and work hard. That’s the culture we are setting here. We are going to move forward, and we are going to be fine.”

That statement says a lot about what the players in the locker room are moving towards.

This team isn’t relying on one person to be a superstar and carry them forward. They are getting contributions throughout the lineup and building each other up.

Moritz Seider had a similar take. Short and simple when addressing the players after the game, “This is our squad now. This is us. We’re going to do this together.”

This is us. We're going to do this together. pic.twitter.com/ZPmo5eHglD — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 30, 2026

When the media got to talk to him, “We want this to be a proud organization, and we want players to be here and want to be here long-term.”

Those words carry weight. The players aren’t waiting for everything to “get right” around them. They are committed and moving forward.

Red Wings Players Have Something Worth Building Around

Detroit Red Wings Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, none of this is trying to state that there aren’t reasons to be concerned about Detroit’s future. There’s a lot that needs to be done and some of it needs done sooner rather than later.

The Red Wings still have a lot to prove on the ice and it begins with sustaining their recent success over the course of the entire season. That’s a big ask right now.

The reality is that they have had a strong nine-game stretch. That doesn’t erase a decade worth of struggles. But it should start to change the outlook a little bit. You can’t overlook what these players are doing in the middle of chaos.

Arvidsson has become important to the offense. DeBrincat continues to produce and be a leader who is committed long-term to this team. Raymond and Seider are taking on significantly more responsibilities and showing they can handle the task.

Younger players like Emmitt Finnie, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and William Wallinder are stepping up when asked.

These are not players just filling spots, they are becoming part of a group learning how to gel and play as a team despite adversity.

McLellan needs some credit as well. He certainly has to be worn out with everything happening. So many of the circumstances are beyond his control and yet, he keeps his players in check and their heads in the game rather than off the ice.

The ones who continue to show up are the ones the headlines need to focus on now. They have a long way to go before anyone can claim that a rebuild is starting to be a success.

But, with everything going amiss around the franchise, both the players and the fans need to have something to hold on to that proves a little piece might be headed in the right direction.