Red Wings Coach Todd McLellan Addresses Distractions Ahead of Season Opener
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Detroit Red Wings Head Coach Todd McLellan has said ahead of their home opener on Oct. 2 — all focus is on remaining focused and staying together despite recent distractions.
The distractions are plentiful — the Red Wings have stripped Dylan Larkin of his captaincy after word broke of his trade request, and the former captain will now also not be suiting up for their season opener or the following game. This is due to the upper-body injury Larkin is battling, which also comes as Detroit is still handling an ongoing hunt for a new General Manager.
"We're trying to keep everybody unified; everybody believing in the purpose and the goal — and we're also being realistic [in that] there's going to be some bumps in the road," McLellan said while addressing the media on Oct. 1. "We're going to have to get through it. We're not putting our heads in the sand and pretending some of these issues don't exist. We're dealing with them, and once we deal with them especially internally … that will give us a chance."
Steve Yzerman is transitioning to the role of Senior Advisor to the Governor and CEO. In the interim, Shawn Horcoff is currently serving as GM.
The Red Wings have also brought in an external search firm to assist in their efforts as the hiring hunt persists.
McLellan said despite everything going on behind the scenes, Detroit is focused on moving forward together.
"We are what we are, and we are who we are. And if we give each other the best that we have, that's pretty good, then let's look up and see if we won or lost. I use the words 'choppy water or rough water,' they've gotten themselves through some storms already," McLellan added.
"We're going to have to stick together as a team."
Detroit will look to move forward as they open their season hosting the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena — puck drop is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST.
This will be followed by the Red Wings also hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 4. As previously referenced, Larkin is also now expected to miss that game as well.
"He's working with the training staff to push through," McLellan said via the Detroit Free Press. "I'm hoping Game 3."
Detroit's Initial 2026-27 Roster
The full Red Wings 2026-27 roster is as follows, per NHL.com:
Forwards (14):
Andrew Copp
Mason Appleton
Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen
Michael Bransegg-Nygard
Nate Danielson
Viktor Arvidsson
Carter Mazur
J.T. Compher
Keegan Kolesar
Emmitt Finnie
Dylan Larkin
Marco Kasper
Alex DeBrincat
Defensemen (seven):
Ben Chiarot
Albert Johansson
Anton Johansson
Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Moritz Seider
William Wallinder
Justin Faulk
Goaltenders (two):
John Gibson
Daniil Tarasov
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Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.