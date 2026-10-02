Red Wings Coach Todd McLellan Addresses Distractions Ahead of Season Opener

Detroit Red Wings Head Coach Todd McLellan has said ahead of their home opener on Oct. 2 — all focus is on remaining focused and staying together despite recent distractions.

The distractions are plentiful — the Red Wings have stripped Dylan Larkin of his captaincy after word broke of his trade request, and the former captain will now also not be suiting up for their season opener or the following game. This is due to the upper-body injury Larkin is battling, which also comes as Detroit is still handling an ongoing hunt for a new General Manager.

"We're trying to keep everybody unified; everybody believing in the purpose and the goal — and we're also being realistic [in that] there's going to be some bumps in the road," McLellan said while addressing the media on Oct. 1. "We're going to have to get through it. We're not putting our heads in the sand and pretending some of these issues don't exist. We're dealing with them, and once we deal with them especially internally … that will give us a chance."

Distractions continue for the Red Wings. Todd McLellan hopes there’s a rallying point.



“We're not putting our heads in the sand pretending some of these issues don't exist. We're dealing with them, and once we deal with them especially internally…that will give us a chance.” pic.twitter.com/jdOdxcNYuO — Joel Sebastianelli (@JJSebastianelli) October 1, 2026

Steve Yzerman is transitioning to the role of Senior Advisor to the Governor and CEO. In the interim, Shawn Horcoff is currently serving as GM.

The Red Wings have also brought in an external search firm to assist in their efforts as the hiring hunt persists.

McLellan said despite everything going on behind the scenes, Detroit is focused on moving forward together.

"We are what we are, and we are who we are. And if we give each other the best that we have, that's pretty good, then let's look up and see if we won or lost. I use the words 'choppy water or rough water,' they've gotten themselves through some storms already," McLellan added.

"We're going to have to stick together as a team."

Detroit will look to move forward as they open their season hosting the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena — puck drop is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST.

This will be followed by the Red Wings also hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 4. As previously referenced, Larkin is also now expected to miss that game as well.

"He's working with the training staff to push through," McLellan said via the Detroit Free Press. "I'm hoping Game 3."

Detroit's Initial 2026-27 Roster

The full Red Wings 2026-27 roster is as follows, per NHL.com:

Forwards (14):

Andrew Copp

Mason Appleton

Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen

Michael Bransegg-Nygard

Nate Danielson

Viktor Arvidsson

Carter Mazur

J.T. Compher

Keegan Kolesar

Emmitt Finnie

Dylan Larkin

Marco Kasper

Alex DeBrincat

Defensemen (seven):

Ben Chiarot

Albert Johansson

Anton Johansson

Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Moritz Seider

William Wallinder

Justin Faulk

Goaltenders (two):

John Gibson

Daniil Tarasov