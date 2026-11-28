Two consecutive games. Two wins. Two times there was more to like than dislike. Is it possible we could be talking about the Detroit Red Wings? We are.

The Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Friday. Not just a win, but a shutout. In fact, it was John Gibson’s first shutout of the season. The victory improved Detroit’s record to 10-12-3, and better yet, the organization is undefeated since trading former captain Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens.

Yes, the reality is that Detroit beat two struggling teams, and that doesn’t necessarily point to having everything figured out. But looking a little deeper, the Red Wings are playing better overall.

Red Wings Aren’t Sitting Back With Lead

Detroit Red Wings left wing J.T. Compher Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The inability to protect a lead has been incredibly frustrating for fans watching the Red Wings this season. Friday was different.

Rather than just playing safe and trying to defend a one-shot lead, Detroit stayed aggressive and kept looking for offensive opportunities.

J.T. Compher talked about the difference in play.

"We were more on our toes, and then we went and got an insurance goal to go up by two instead of sitting back, like we've done in the past."

On defense, Detroit stayed strong the entire game. They blocked 20 shots, including five by Ben Chiarot, and held Columbus to just five shots on goal in the final period.

They weren’t playing as if they were afraid to lose. They were protecting their lead and staying aggressive. Hopefully that is a trend they continue.

John Gibson Finally Gets Rewarded

There’s no secret, it has been talked about plenty, John Gibson has had a difficult start to the 2026-27 campaign. Daniil Tarasov has been the opposite.

Friday marked the first victory for Gibson since October 29, nearly a full month. But it also represented his 29th career shutout.

The Detroit defense did its job and held Columbus to just 18 shots on goal. Hopefully, Friday put a boost of confidence in Gibson and he can continue to perform because the Red Wings are going to need both goalies firing on all cylinders in the future.

Detroit’s Veterans Finding Scoring Touch

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was just a bit ago that Alex DeBrincat was struggling through a seven-game point drought. Seven games. That’s almost unbelievable that DeBrincat’s name would be in the same sentence as a seven-game point drought, but it’s true.

The veteran is back on track and scored his ninth goal of the season on Friday. Compher found the back of the net for the second consecutive game. Lucas Raymond continued his impressive offensive performance by recording his 20th point in his last 17 games.

This is exactly the kind of performance Detroit needs from its veterans. Getting contributions across the board should take some pressure off Raymond and DeBrincat and allow Todd McLellan some freedom to move things around offensively.

Still a Reason for Caution

Detroit played well. The defense played well. But, the Red Wings only generated 21 shots on goal. Columbus had several opportunities to tie the game and some bad luck to go with them. That would have to fall in the good luck column for the Red Wings, but luck isn’t something the team should be relying on.

The reality is that the last two wins came against two teams that are struggling, but at the same time it is the exact boost of confidence the Red Wings needed. Regardless of how they got it, wins build momentum.

There is no real evidence that the organization has turned things around and while it is fun for Detroit fans to think about, these wins are likely not the direct impact of trading Larkin. But, there is value in how the Red Wings have responded.

Overall contributions from the lineup and playing better hockey in general are encouraging. Saturday’s game will be a test of whether the Red Wings can continue that kind of hockey against a much better team.