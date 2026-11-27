Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider is one of the players who shared his opinion about the acquisition of new players coming to the team.

In addition, Seider remains firm in his belief that the team didn’t think about the overwhelming questions surrounding the Dylan Larkin trade demands and the so-called distractions.

Red Wings Moving Forward and Like the Returning Pieces

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 25-year-old is all about winning and playing the game the right way. The German-born player has 13 points (1 goal, 12 assists) in 23 games. Seider is second on the Red Wings team in assists.

Seider is ready to focus on the next chapter of the season and play great hockey. He’s not thinking about the constant questions from the media about Larkin and the trade drama that took place for months.

“We didn’t really think about it at all,” Seider said. “I think we concentrated on the players we have in this locker room and how we can get points, and I think we don’t have everything in our power. Yes, we probably didn’t play our best, but everyone chipped in and now it’s once and for all off the table and everybody can move on.”

Seider spoke on some of the prospects the Red Wings got in return, such as Michael Hage.

“Obviously it’s exciting,” Seider said. “Besides that, you want a player that could help this team win hockey games, and I think now we just got to concentrate on Kirby and Sam, and I think those could be big additions for our team.”

Seider and Larkin are no longer teammates. Of course, there was some communication in the last few months before the trade, but Seider kept it simple with his answers.

“Honestly, I think it’s none of the stuff I would talk with you guys, so I think that’s as simple as it is,” Seider said.

The media kept pushing a little more because of the curiosity. Larkin had his reasons, and Seider once again made sure that he was going to keep that conversation private.

“Yeah, I think everybody has their opinions, and that’s something, as I just said, that’s pretty private for me, and I share my opinions with the public,” Seider said.

Seider was being respectful all the way. He looked calm and poised, like the natural leader he is. As for the Red Wings as a team and organization, the noise has died down. The guys in the locker room are now focused on moving on and content with the return the Red Wings got.

The Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens are divisional opponents. Is this the beginning of an intense rivalry? Maybe, maybe not, but they’re in the same division. Therefore, they will be seeing each other more frequently, but the Red Wings are not concerned.

Building the team up again is the more important thing for them. The team is tired of hearing rumors and misconceptions about everything surrounding the organization. The Red Wings front office is hoping that the prospects are well-developed and can become big-time players for the team for years to come. No one lost in this trade.