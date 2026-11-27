Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot has been in the NHL since 2009 and is currently in his fifth season with the Red Wings.

Chiarot joined ‘The Conversation Line’ podcast to share some aspects of his life that not too many people know about.

Family of Sports and Veteran Leader

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chiarot comes from a football family. It’s interesting how hockey became the ultimate sport for him, where he’s making a living.

“My grandfather played in the CFL,” Chiarot said. “My dad and my uncle both played college football back home. I wanted to play football more than to be like them. But they pushed me towards hockey.”

He had a lot of skating lessons. Football was his first love, but he got better at hockey. His family wanted him to focus on a sport that is safer for his body. Chiarot would have loved to play quarterback, especially for the Raiders.

“My dad got me into lifting weights and training, and I would actually do his old football lifting program from Western,” Chiarot said. “I got a pretty early start at training when I was like 14, 15. As I got older, 16, 17, 18, it got more hockey-specific.”

His dad had a big impact on his athletic career. When a father is constantly present in their sons sporting career, there’s a strong chance that the son will have success in the long run. Chiarot got drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers, and he still has the draft jersey in his basement.

Chiarot has played for many teams, but his trade to the Red Wings just felt different in a good way. He likes the pieces on this team and has grown as a player.

“The pieces that are here with Moritz and Ray, and kind of the growth that you see, obviously, they're now two top players in the league,” Chiarot said. “It is an intriguing spot to be in. I think those guys, along with me, I feel like my game has changed and grown as I’ve been here, and I'm happy to do it with this group of guys that we’ve done it here.”

Chiarot is one of the veterans on a young team. He has emerged as one of the leaders. Chiarot understands the seriousness of wearing the uniform. He saw examples of players from the past who left a strong impact on the next generation, such as Nicklas Lidstrom and Steve Yzerman.

Chiarot is learning from those guys while still trying to develop into an effective leader game by game. He’s always reminding himself to focus on one game at a time and not trying to do too much both on the ice and in verbal communication.

“Stay the course, don’t get too up, don’t get too down,” Chiarot said. “I think it’s important for an NHL season.”

Chiarot has a career total of 187 points in 829 games played. He has two points in 24 games during the 2026-27 season.