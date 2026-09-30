Simon Edvinsson Sends Red Wings a Strong Message Amid Contract Standoff

For the Detroit Red Wings, things have gotten worse before they have gotten better with the official start of their 2026-27 regular season on the horizon, and it appears they will be without RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson for the foreseeable future now, too.

As we know, Edvinsson, 23, remains without a contract for the Red Wings, obviously making him ineligible to play until he signs one with the team. The Swedish defenseman threw Detroit a bone in training camp, practicing without a contract and risking potential injury, though the gesture of good faith from Edvinsson didn't do all that much in the way of negotiations.

The current situation has dragged out for so long, now, that interim Red Wings general manager Shawn Horcoff was forced to release a statement, making the simple acknowledgement that Edvinsson was no longer practicing with the team and that the two sides would continue to negotiate a contract.

Edvinsson is indeed no longer practicing with the Red Wings; in fact, he's quite far from that. On Wednesday morning, Swedish reporter Andreas Johnsson shared video of Edvinsson skating and practicing... in Sweden, with SHL side HC Frolunda, with the contract standoff between his camp and the Red Wings still ongoing.

Simon Edvinsson är tillbaka i Sverige.

Tränar med Frölunda under onsdagen. pic.twitter.com/8duvOn5iXU — Andreas III Johnsson (@Johnssonen) September 30, 2026

Red Wings Need To Sign Edvinsson Soon

While it's unlikely we ever get to that point, it should be noted that time is ticking for the Red Wings to get Edvinsson under contract and have him eligible to play in the NHL this season. By rule, any unsigned RFA must be signed by 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 1 to be able to play, otherwise, no dice.

If things continue trending in the wrong direction for the Red Wings - the Dylan Larkin situation is still unresolved, too - Edvinsson will have plenty of interest on the trade market.

For example, the Philadelphia Flyers made public their desire to upgrade their defense this offseason, and while that has not happened yet, the organization remains open to making a big move when the opportunity presents itself.

The Red Wings are reportedly leaning towards a short-term bridge contract for the young Edvinsson, while many teams, including the Flyers, have shown a willingness to pay up for their young players and sign them early.

What's worse, the Red Wings could lose Edvinsson to an offer sheet and not get an established NHL player back at all, and by then, they will be forced to rebuild.

By continuing his holdout and heading back to Sweden, Edvinsson has sent a strong message to the Red Wings and the front office: If you don't want me enough to sign me, I'll be somewhere else, and you can figure it out.

The ball, or the puck, is in the Red Wings' court with external noise reaching a fever pitch.