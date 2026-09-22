Red Wings’ Carter Mazur: From Draft to Potential NHL Breakout
Carter Mazur has been part of the Detroit Red Wings organization for four years. He doesn't get comfortable. He knows it will take a lot of urgency to be part of this team for a long time.
Mazur’s Key Role in Red Wings’ Success
The 24-year-old winger was drafted in the third round by the Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Draft. During the 2025-26 season, Mazur played less than 10 games, and during those games he was on ice, he delivered 10 hits and collected six blocks along with three shots.
"Getting those nine games was pretty valuable for me," Mazur said. "I think it taught me a lot about who I am as a player and what I need to do to stick at this level. It just makes me more excited to want to make this team and show what I can do in the preseason so they can see what I bring."
Mazur signed a two-year contract with the team during the summer with an average annual value of $875,000. Mazur is not stressing over injuries. He understands that these things can happen to any athlete in any sport.
"It's part of the game," Mazur said. "It just happens."
The line with Mazur, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, and Nate Danielson can help the Red Wings produce more goals and hits. The trio works well together, and the coaching staff should flirt around and use this line more often in the regular season.
"It's a fun line to play with for sure," Mazur said. "I've been around them for two years now. We can bring a lot with our skating and physicality. I'm excited to see how we are with the preseason."
Mazur respects the kind of player MBN brings on the ice. He admires the confidence that he has, and he saw this during the minors.
"He's a great player," Mazur said. "He's a young player. You could see what he's doing. He was probably our best player in Grand Rapids. When he has that confidence, he's really a good player."
Mazur feels in his heart, mind, and soul that the upcoming season is his moment to shine. He's been patient and working tenaciously behind the scenes. Everyone is expecting Mazur to have a breakout season.
Mazur understands that the NHL is far different than the AHL. One of the important qualities that he has as a player is that he learns from other hockey players, especially those who have been around in the league for a long time.
Having this mindset will help Mazur to mature and grow as a hockey player. It's valuable for him in how to carry himself on and off the ice.