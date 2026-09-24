Red Wings Have Tough Decision to Make on Final Defensive Spot

The Detroit Red Wings entered training camp with plenty of questions surrounding their roster, but one of their biggest decisions may be a good problem to have.

Detroit appears to have its top defensive pairings largely settled, but the final spot on the blue line remains up for grabs. With several players competing for limited roster space, the Red Wings have a decision to make before Opening Night.

Detroit Has More Defensive Depth

The top of Detroit's blue line looks relatively clear. Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson are expected to anchor the top pairing, while Justin Faulk and Albert Johansson provide experience and depth behind them.

Ben Chiarot also remains in the mix on the third pairing, leaving the right side as the biggest question mark. Jacob Bernard-Docker entered camp as a logical candidate after earning a contract extension this offseason. However, his position is no longer as secure as it once appeared.

According to Octopus Thrower's Jake Rivard, several of Detroit's younger defensemen have pushed themselves into the conversation during training camp and the preseason. That has created a legitimate competition for the final spots on the roster.

Young Defensemen Are Making Their Case

Detroit's 2026 training camp roster featured 16 defensemen, giving the organization plenty of options to evaluate before narrowing the group down to 23 players. Among the younger defensemen looking to make an impression are Anton Johansson, Jacob Bernard-Docker, William Wallinder and Axel Sandin-Pellikka.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman William Wallinder (54). Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sandin-Pellikka is already projected into Detroit's defensive group, while the other young players are competing for opportunities and attempting to force the Red Wings into a difficult decision. Anton Johansson, in particular, has continued to generate attention after making progress with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The organization has praised his mobility, puck skills and improved defensive play, giving him another opportunity to show he is ready for NHL minutes.

A Difficult Choice for Detroit

The Red Wings' compressed training camp schedule means there is not much time for players to make their case. Detroit opened its four-game preseason slate on Sept. 21 and has been working quickly toward its final roster.

Head coach Todd McLellan has emphasized that both veterans and younger players are being evaluated during the competition. The organization also has to balance immediate NHL readiness with the long-term development of its prospects. That makes the final blue-line decision particularly interesting as far as competition goes.

Detroit could elect to go with the more established option in Bernard-Docker, giving the team a known commodity on the third pairing. At the same time, if one of the younger defensemen has clearly separated himself during camp and preseason action, the Red Wings will have to determine whether that player is ready for a full-time NHL opportunity.

Being an organization that has spent years trying to build defensive depth, having too many legitimate candidates for one roster spot is a much better problem to have. Now, Detroit just has to decide which player deserves the opportunity.