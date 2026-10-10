Red Wings Coach Speaks on Crushing Loss to Kraken

After their first win of the year over the Ottawa Senators, the Detroit Red Wings could not keep their momentum and fell to the Seattle Kraken.

In a 6-3 loss, Frederick Gaudreau scored twice in a four-goal middle frame for Seattle. The Red Wings also allowed Vince Dunn, Ben Meyers, Berkly Catton and Mackie Samoskevich to score for the Kraken. The loss came even as Detroit controlled the game early and finished with a 41-24 edge in shots. Alex DeBrincat also posted his 600th career point in his 700th career NHL game.

The loss also saw the Red Wings pull goaltender John Gibson after he allowed five goals on 15 shots; fellow goalie Daniil Tarasov posted eight of nine saves in relief.

Red Wings Head Coach Todd McLellan said the latest loss was a result of the entire roster.

"Anytime you pull a goaltender, it says something about how you think he played," McLellan said, per NHL.com. "But this was a 30-man loss — the coaches, the goaltenders, the defensemen and the forwards. We all had a part in it."

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Detroit would record eight shots on goal in the first seven minutes.

The Kraken would eventually answer back by scoring four goals in a span of 9:26.

McLellan also stated that Detroit lost control of the game.

"You’re only given 84 timeouts during the year,” McLellan said. "You want the players to grab it and settle things down. There’s lots of game left. We went from being in control to being out of control. We can put ourselves back into that situation. I thought we came out in the third and we started again with the same game plan. I guess put it this way: we scored three tonight; that’s enough to win. Just think about that."

The Red Wings must adjust quickly; they take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Oct. 10 — puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

Red Wings to Play At Montreal Following Kraken Loss

Seattle Kraken Head Coach Lane Lambert gave credit to his goaltender, Philipp Grubauer. Grubauer posted 37 saves.

"They really came at us hard in their building," Lambert said on the win over the Red Wings. "But we weathered the storm because our goaltender was really good. I thought the game was more evenly matched after that, and we took advantage of our opportunities."

Montreal is coming off a 5-2 loss against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 8.

This latest loss for Detroit comes as the Red Wings are still in the midst of an ongoing hunt for a new general manager — with Shawn Horcoff currently serving as GM in the interim.