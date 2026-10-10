Red Wings Fans Renew Calls for Ownership Change After Another Loss

The frustration surrounding the Detroit Red Wings just continues to grow and it doesn't appear there is an end in sight.

Fans at Little Caesars Arena once again broke into chants of "Sell the team!" on Friday evening when the Red Wings were seemingly unraveling against the Seattle Kraken. At the end of the night the scoreboard lit up 6-3 in favor of Seattle.

According to the Associated Press, the chants continued to get louder as the game moved farther along into the night. The entire team was booed after a disaastrous second period when they allowed four goals.

This is just another scene of a very difficult period for the organization. With only four games down in the 2026-27 season, there is immense pressure surrounding the entire team.

Red Wings Collapse

The Detroit Red Wings Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What started out going pretty good on Friday evening, turned into a complete mess in the second period. Detroit had actually controlled much of the first period where they outshot Seattle 16-5. Viktor Arvidsson cracked the game open with the first score of the night on a power play and let the Red Wings take the early lead.

Seattle would bounce back and tie the game but that still didn't deter Detroit. Rookie defenseman William Wallinder scored his first NHL goal to put the Wings back on top 2-1.

And then...

Just 39 seconds later, Seattle scored. Then they scored again, and again. Ultimately, the Red Wings would give up four goals in the second period alone. Three came in three minutes. What went from a team looking relatively good and holding it together went to a complete disaster and a 4-2 deficit.

After goal number five from Ben Meyers, head coach Todd McLellan had seen enough. John Gibson was pulled from the game. In total, the Kraken got 15 shots on goal and Gibson allowed five to go in. Now it was Daniil Tarasov's time to shine in his Red Wings debut.

Fan Frustration Building

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was hope walking in to Little Caesar's Arena, there was no doubt it left and frustration took over.

These feelings aren't new and its not the first time the fans have expressed it. The problem is that it is coming more and more often from fans who haven't seen the postseason in 10 consecutive years, have no hope in finding a new GM, their once superstar has turned tail and wants out of town, and now the team can't seem to get Simon Edvinsson signed.

All of that seems like plenty of reasons to be frustrated, but then add a complete meltdown in the second period of a game, and you have the perfect storm for fans to publicly cry out their frustration with CEO Chris Ilitch.

There were some moments to celebrate in the game with Wallinder and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard each scoring their first NHL goals. But those shining moments were clearly overshadowed by the troubling collapse of defense.

The noise just keeps getting louder.