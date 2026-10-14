Breaking Down Alex DeBrincat's 7-Year Extension With Red Wings

After a solid start to his 2026-27 NHL season, Alex DeBrincat has signed a seven-year, $91 million contract extension ($13 million AAV) with the Detroit Red Wings.

The deal for DeBrincat (as announced on Oct. 14) also includes a no-trade clause in years 1-4, before converting to a limited no-trade clause in years five-seven, per The Athletic. DeBrincat — a winger — is in the final season of a four-year, $31.5 million contract ($7.875 million average annual value) he originally signed with Detroit as a restricted free agent on July 9, 2023. Had he not inked this latest deal, he would have become an unrestricted free agent following this season.

CAT’S STAYING HOME‼️



We’ve signed Alex DeBrincat to a 7-year contract extension with an AAV of $13,000,000. pic.twitter.com/u12rAsHiqY — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 14, 2026

Also reported, the initial contract discussions between the Red Wings and DeBrincat took place in the spring, but they were finally able to get the deal across the finish line in October while DeBrincat led Detroit in scoring.

With Steve Yzerman in the midst of his transition, it was Red Wings interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff who got the credit for extending the 28-year-old Michigan native.

In his 10th career NHL season, DeBrincat has 298 goals and 603 points. He's seen 702 League games.

Red Wings Head Coach Todd McLellan recently said DeBrincat is a "critical" piece to the Detroit roster.

"‘Critical’ is a really good word for him,” McLellan has said of DeBrincat on Tuesday, after a two-goal effort in a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. “That shows you exactly how important he is to our team, our organization. We need him."

Alex DeBrincat Becomes Red Wings’ Highest-Paid Player

His $13 million AAV does make DeBrincat the highest-paid player for Detroit, beating former captain Dylan Larkin's $8.7 million.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex Debrincat Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeBrincat's news does shine a positive light during what has been a rough time for the Red Wings. Detroit has won only one of its first six games of the season.

DeBrincat has said he's focused on his own game and keeping spirits high.

"Obviously, [there has been] a lot of noise on the outside, but in here, we're trying to stay close-knit and just like coming to the rink every day," DeBrincat said on Oct. 12, per NHL.com. "I think we've done a good job. Everyone's in good spirits, and we’re having fun."

The Red Wings are currently stuck in last place in the Atlantic Division, but the DeBrincat signing hopefully represents a shift in momentum.

Detroit next sees action in hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 15.