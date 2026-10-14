Red Wings Make $91 Million Commitment to Alex DeBrincat Amid Turmoil

It’s about time. The Detroit Red Wings have finally given their fans something significant to focus on and celebrate in a positive way.

This time around, it has nothing to do with the scoreboard.

The organization announced on Wednesday that forward Alex DeBrincat has signed a seven-year, $91 million contract extension, keeping one of the most important offensive players in town through the 2033-34 season.

The agreement will carry an average annual value of $13 million and will begin next year with the 2027-28 campaign.

This is a significant raise for DeBrincat who signed a four-year, $31.5 million deal in 2023-24.

For a franchise overwhelmed by uncertainty right now in nearly every area, this signing represents an important move toward establishing some stability.

It also shows DeBrincat’s commitment to the team and desire to want to remain in Detroit.

Red Wings Secure Productive Scorer

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeBrincat made a case for himself last year as he had one of the best seasons of his NHL career.

The 28-year-old from Farmington Hills, Michigan, recorded 41 goals and a career-high 85 points across 82 games during the 2025-26 season.

He was the first Red Wings player to surpass 40 goals since Marian Hossa did it in the 2008-09 season.

From there, DeBrincat hasn’t slowed down. The momentum has carried right into the 2026-27 season despite the ruckus going on around him.

Through the first six games, he is leading the team with four goals and eight points.

Tuesday evening was another reminder of just how important he is to the Red Wings. He scored twice and added an assist during the team’s 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

His second goal was pivotal in the game as it tied things up in the third period, taking the game into overtime. Despite the disappointing ending, DeBrincat was integral to the team all night long.

Following the game, head coach Todd McLellan talked about DeBrincat.

"Critical is a really good word for him," McLellan said. "It shows you exactly how important he is to our team, our organization."

Given that he was entering the last year of his contract, he would have been eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Now, he can settle in and not worry about his future.

Detroit Finally Getting Something Right

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timing of all of this is significant.

The Red Wings have been shuffling through a very disappointing offseason and, really, an equally frustrating start to the regular season.

It just seemed like nothing was moving forward in a positive light.

Former general manager Stever Yzerman moved into an advisory role in July, and the team didn’t make an announcement until right before the regular season started that Shawn Horcoff would be serving on an interim basis.

The search for a permanent replacement is still underway.

Dylan Larkin requested a trade during the offseason, and where he is headed, or if he really will get traded, is uncertain.

Simon Edvinsson remains off the roster and a restricted free agent. He gave up and went back to Sweden after training camp was over. There is still nothing new to report here.

All of these situations have been a terrible distraction and certainly haven’t shed a good light on the organization and the leadership.

DeBrincat doesn’t solve any of those issues, but it does demonstrate that the team can reach a major agreement and will actually make a move on something.

DeBrincat had previously publicly stated that he wanted to stay in Detroit.

"I love playing for the Red Wings. I love wearing that jersey and battling with those guys out there," he said during the NHL's player media tour this summer.

His actions have now backed up his words, something that has rarely been seen around the organization lately.

It’s a great starting point.