Red Wings Dylan Larkin Speaks On Rumored Trade List
Speaking out for the very first time since his request to be traded away from the Detroit Red Wings — the only NHL team he's ever been with throughout his entire NHL career thus far — Dylan Larkin addressed the media on Sept. 18.
Not much new was learned, and not a lot of information was provided. Larkin sat beside Red Wings Interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff, with Horcoff and Larkin both seemingly emphasizing that all signs point to privacy as any sort of trade develops further. Larkin is also now stripped of his captaincy and originally asked for a trade in the offseason.
Reports have also begun circulating that the 30-year-old center has a short list of teams he'd be willing to be traded to — seemingly the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars.
Larkin addressed this rumored trade list for the first time; he would not verify it as accurate.
"I stopped reading because they weren’t true, and that’s all I’m going to say about that," Larkin said at the Sept. 17 press conference ahead of Detroit's training camp. "The request originally was not meant to get out, and it did."
Dylan Larkin Addresses Trade Request Away From Red Wings
Horcoff followed up on Larkin's statement surrounding trade developments, indicating it will be kept to Larkin, his agent and the Red Wings.
"We're going to keep those — that kind of stuff — we're going to keep that in house," Horcoff also said. "Any reference to that kind of stuff, we're going to keep it between Dylan's camp and the organization."
Larkin currently has five years remaining on the eight-year, $69.9 million contract he signed with Detroit on March 1, 2023.
Detroit has also made the previously mentioned decision to strip Larkin of his captaincy, stating that the Red Wings will begin their 2026-27 season without a captain.
Horcoff is currently handling day-to-day operations while Steve Yzerman steps down to a senior advisor role to Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch. A GM hunt for Detroit is ongoing.
The Red Wings are in a rebuild, with Larkin's trade request coming as Detroit has not made the postseason in exactly one decade.
Larkin also saw action in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, helping the 2026 U.S. men's Olympic team to win its first gold medal since 1980 — playing a pivotal role on the penalty kill and posting three points.
The former captain has totaled 643 points (276 goals, 367 assists) from 808 games played for Detroit so far. Larkin's press conference comes as he will not be skating with the Red Wings as training camp begins due to an upper-body injury.