Red Wings Fans Donate to Jamie Daniels Foundation Amidst Dylan Larkin Suspension

Detroit Red Wings fans have raised nearly $5,000 for the Jamie Daniels Foundation.

An announcement originally came on Oct. 29 that former captain Dylan Larkin was suspended without pay — forfeiting more than $41,000 a day. This is due to Larkin making the decision he will no longer suit up and play for the Red Wings following a trade request that was initially leaked in the offseason that has yet to come to fruition.

Since then, Detroit fans have launched DylanDough.com, which actively tabulates how much of Larkin's salary the Michigan native continues to forfeit.

Check out the counter and join in supporting the Jamie Daniels Foundation by heading over to https://t.co/pNgoarl0NO!



Direct link to donate: https://t.co/EFgadYzcsU



Proceeds go directly to the JDF!https://t.co/pNgoarl0NO — Winged Wheel Podcast (@WingedWheelPod) November 10, 2026

So far, Larkin has forfeited around $559,000. At the bottom of DylanDough.com or LarkinBucks.com, is an option for fans to pitch in for the Jamie Daniels Foundation.

The Jamie Daniels Foundation is a charity foundation that works to end the stigma of substance use disorder and support prevention and recovery for young people, primarily in Michigan; it being at the bottom of the website showcases how Detroit fans are hoping to turn a messy situation into a positive.

An Update on the Unfolding Dylan Larkin Saga in Detroit

As it currently stands, the Red Wings have also officially removed outside Little Caesars Arena, and Larkin items are also no longer for sale inside the Detroit Red Wings Team Store.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Red Wings Interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff previously stated publicly that Larkin's decision did not come with Detroit's backing.

"Dylan Larkin has informed us that he will no longer play for the Detroit Red Wings. We are disappointed by his decision, particularly given his obligations to the organization and his teammates. We have therefore suspended Dylan without pay," Horcoff said in the statement. "We will continue to explore trade opportunities involving Dylan. In addition to needing his approval, any trade must also be in the best interests of the Detroit Red Wings and support the organization's long-term goals."

Larkin's request (now demand) comes as he still has five years remaining on the eight-year, $69.9 million contract he signed with Detroit on March 1, 2023.

Larkin — a Michigan native and former player for the University of Michigan Wolverines — was originally drafted by Detroit at No. 15 overall in 2014 and has 649 points (278 goals, 371 assists) across 818 games played in the NHL with the Red Wings so far.

Sources have reported that the New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals, Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes had all engaged in trade talks about Larkin during the week of his pay suspension as of Oct. 26.

Larkin's request came after he also helped Team USA to a gold medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.