Dylan Larkin Shines in His Season Debut With Red Wings

Coming off injured reserve and following an absolute saga of drama, Dylan Larkin saw his season debut for the Detroit Red Wings and completely delivered.

After a trade request caused multiple occasions of booing and the 30-year-old center to be stripped of his captaincy, Larkin posted two points, defended his teammates and helped lift the Red Wings to their first win of the year. Detroit defeated the Ottawa Senators, 5-3, on the evening of Oct. 6 thanks in part to both a goal and assist from Larkin.

And now Dylan Larkin scores in his season debut. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/UXRvUH9RvX — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) October 6, 2026

Alex DeBrincat also posted two goals over Ottawa, with Justin Faulk and Vikor Arvidsson also scoring.

Larkin was also named the night's third star. Postgame, he said there were a lot of emotions after finally getting in the lineup for Detroit after the trade request and battling an injury.

"There was a lot of emotions, but I'm just happy to be a hockey player today to go out and help the team win ... we needed this win today, that's what's most important," Larkin said on the broadcast.

As previously referenced, Larkin was originally placed on injured reserve retroactive to Aug. 15 due to an upper-body injury sustained during offseason training, which limited him during Training Camp and caused him to miss both preseason action and the opening two games of the year.

Without Larkin in the lineup, the Red Wings lost to the New York Rangers (2-0) and the Winnipeg Jets (3-2).

Larkin Comes up Big for Red Wings at Perfect Time

Larkin was originally drafted by the Red Wings at No. 15 overall in 2014, after growing up in the state and also playing collegiate hockey for the University of Michigan Wolverines. His trade request followed his deep history with Detroit and the state, and occurred after the 2025-26 season in addition to his participation in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics for Team USA gold.

His contributions to play against the Senators occurred after Larkin centered a line with left wing Lucas Raymond and right wing Viktor Arvidsson.

Detroit Head Coach previously said to NHL.com that there would be extra pressure on Larkin's shoulders during action against Ottawa at Little Caesars Arena.

"The players, I think, have said to you they believe we’re a better team with Dylan Larkin in the lineup, and I can’t argue with that, so we’ll be excited about getting him back in there," McLellan had said. "We expect his best every shift. And let’s face it: We’ve had a tough time scoring so far this season, and Dylan’s been able to provide offense for a number of years, so that should help us."

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is safe to say that while the trade request and resulting situation (stripping of the "C" and injury status) certainly impacted the locker room, Larkin's ability to help the Red Wings to victory now remains consistent.

Larkin has also now proven his spot in remaining as the Red Wings No. 1 center — the franchise was down two centers with Marco Kasper being week-to-week and J.T. Compher listed as day-to-day due to injuries.