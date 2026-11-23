The drama has been put to rest with the Dylan Larkin and Detroit Red Wings trade soap opera. Larkin is no longer a member of the Red Wings.

Now, Larkin is part of the Montreal Canadiens organization. There's another drama that hockey fans, especially the Detroit fan base, should look out for in February.

Larkin Makes His Return in Three Months

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's not get it twisted. Some might think three months seems too long. That's not true. Not how fast this year has gone by. Three months is nothing. The return of Larkin to Little Caesars Arena in a different uniform on Feb. 18th will be met with raining boos. There's no way he's going to receive a loud standing ovation.

What makes this scenario more dramatic is that the Red Wings and Canadiens will be playing three more times this season. Aside from Feb. 18, the teams will play on March 20 at Little Caesars Arena again and on March 28 at Center Bell in Montreal. If you're Larkin, it's a double punch that he will have to deal with the Red Wings crowd twice in the same season.

Larkin spent his entire 12 seasons with the Red Wings. This is the team that drafted him in 2014 as the 15th overall pick in the first round. The breakup between Larkin and the Red Wings was ugly. Coming in February, the tough love from the fanbase will be ugly. Will Larkin be embraced in the future when he retires? The future is unpredictable. We've seen times in history in sports where a player comes back to sign a one-year deal to finish with the team where their career started. That could be another situation.

In the meantime, both sides are thinking way past that. General manager Shawn Horcoff isn't getting heat for how he handled the trade situation. There have been some positive words toward him because he didn't give what Larkin was asking for, and he stood his ground. Given how this was handled, there's a strong chance the title "interim" will be changed to general manager.

One of the players who came through the Larkin trade is Michael Hage. He's a 20-year-old top prospect, and he's a Michigan kid. Hage could be a real difference-maker for the future of this franchise. In two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, Hage posted 112 points (31 goals, 81 assists) in 85 career games.

Horcoff and the Red Wings are content with what they got in return. Everything is put to rest. Now, the Red Wings can move on and start getting on a winning streak. The Red Wings and their fans will be even happier if the team can win the remaining games against the Canadiens this season. They don't want Larkin to get the last laugh.